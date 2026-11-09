The $6.5 Million Reason Jessie Bates Cost the Jaguars a 2nd-Round Pick



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is becoming clearer and clearer why the Jacksonville Jaguars had to pay such a big price tag for their pre-trade deadline blockbuster.

The Jaguars traded a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons Monday for former All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III, a big price for any safety.

But according to reports, it seems like there are a few different reasons for a second-round pick being included. 6.5 million of them, to be exact.

The Money Aspect

One big reason the Jaguars had perhaps not been seen as true buyers for some of the market’s elite players was their cap space. with the 25th-most cap space in the NFL at just over $4.6 million. Bates is due $6.5 million alone for the rest of the season, so this is a deal the Jaguars financially couldn’t make work without some restructure and cap gymnastics, the likes of which the Jaguars have already been tapping into for some time due to the past regime’s dead cap issues.

Simply put, there was no way the Jaguars could make this trade without the money aspect changing. And with all of the restructures the Jaguars have already done over the last two reasons, it stands to reason that perhaps they feel like they have nearly tapped out that option. As a result, the way to make this trade work was to have the Falcons eat some, if not all, of the $6.5 million Bates is due for the next few months.

According to multiple reports, that is exactly what the Falcons will be doing. But for the Falcons to take on money for a player they are sending elsewhere, it is clear that the trade package would have to be sweet. Throwing in a 2nd-round and a 5th-round pick for a player on an expiring deal certainly qualifies, and it clearly helped the Jaguars land Bates.

There are also other cap-strapped contenders who might have been looking for a safety like Bates at the deadline, Add in all of these variables and it is not hard to see why the direction of any Bates deal eventually went to a second-round pick.

Most safeties do not get traded for such a high pick, let alone safeties who are only under contract for another two months. But the Jaguars are not most teams, and Bates is not most safeties. Even with his expiring deal, he has been one of the NFL’s most productive safeties for his entire career, and he has made some genuinely game-changing plays for the Falcons as recently as the past few weeks.

If the Jaguars are able to extend Bates and make some noise in 2026 with him helping lead their defense, it is easy to say that a second-round pick would be a fine cost to pay. It is still a high cost, of course, but the context of what the Jaguars needed to do to make such a move happen at least explains the inflated price tag.

Jacksonville paid a premium price for their new defensive weapon. Now, it is time for him to throw himself into the scheme and the Jaguars’ winning ways and prove why he was worth such a price.