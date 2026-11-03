Jaguars NFL Trade Deadline Rumors Tracker: Latest News, Targets and Updates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade deadline is just seven days away, and it sure feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars are a team to watch.

The Jaguars have been one of the more active teams in terms of trades since hiring general manager James Gladstone, including one trade deadline move last year to land wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The last few weeks have been about identifying which targets might be next for the Jaguars to take a look at.

With recent injuries to Eric Murray and Davon Hamilton potentially making the Jaguars' moves even more urgent, here is a running tracker on each piece of information flying out there about the Jaguars right now.

Do not forget to keep checking back here as each situation develops ahead of next week's deadline, either.

The Brian Thomas Jr. Situation

This has been a situation worth monitoring for some time now. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars actually want to move Thomas. Most reports have been clear: the Jaguars have been reluctant to engage in any talks about Thomas, which has been the team's stance since Thomas' name first got floated out around this time a year ago. The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend that some believe the Jaguars' stance will change, but it feels unlikely the Jaguars feel any differently about Thomas now than they did when they refused to make a move in the past.

The Jaguars have been fending off trade interest in WR Brian Thomas Jr. for over a year. But the former first-round pick’s recent benching and ongoing struggles have ramped up belief within the league that Jacksonville will move him by the deadline.



More in The Sweep:… pic.twitter.com/3L1E0V8kk9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2026

NBC's Mike Florio has reported the teams that seem to have interest in Thomas: the Washington Commanders, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He noted that the Steelers and Chiefs each also like Josh Downs, while noting that the Steelers prefer Downs and the Chiefs prefer Thomas. Meanwhile, the Commanders are led on offense by Thomas' former college quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

There has not yet been any reporting that indicates the Jaguars are actively seeking to trade Thomas, though the Athletic's Jonathan Jones said the Jaguars have "been firm" that they are not seeking to trade him. Jones also noted that if Thomas was traded, he would likely only be had for a Day 2 pick.

DL Help

The Jaguars have been connected to the defensive tackle market for a few weeks now, and the latest such reporting is from Ian Rapoport. The NFL Network insider pointed the Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings out as teams that are looking for defensive tackle help at the deadline, which made sense for the Jaguars before Hamilton's season-ending injury. Now that Hamilton is out, the need for a defensive tackle has been raised.

Trade deadline temperature check with @RapSheet on Colts, RBs, Eagles, Chargers. pic.twitter.com/0VVe8IK3dL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2026

Rapoport is not the first to connect the Jaguars to defensive tackle help, either. SI's Albert Breer reported a week ago the Jaguars were looking for help along the interior defensive line, and even Jaguars general manager James Gladstone had some interesting remarks to make when it came to recent defensive tackle deals within the AFC South. If the Jaguars add a player, it feels like it would be here at ths spot.