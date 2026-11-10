Grading Jaguars' NFL Trade Deadline: Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Moves Are About More Than Super Bowl LXI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Just like that, the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone.

The deadline ended with the Jaguars making three moves, with each trade coming on Monday. All in all, here is what the Jaguars did:

Acquired safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round selection and a 2028 5th-round selection.

Acquired defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a conditional sixth-round selection.

Acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 1st-round selection and a 2029 2nd-round selection.

In short, the Jaguars added Bates, Godchaux, and Davis for a 2027 first-rounder, 2027 second-rounder, 2028 fifth-rounder, 2028 sixth-rounder, and a 2029 second-rounder.

So, how do we think the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone made out as they look to stake their claim as the AFC's best team? We break it down below.

Jessie Bates III

The Jaguars' path forward is simple: they think they are a Super Bowl team. They should, too, since they are perhaps the only team in the NFL that can boast that they have both a top-5 offense and defense. The Jaguars' offense is in a good place with Trevor Lawrence playing MVP-level football, and the Jaguars have now answered questions at two key positions of need after season-ending injuries to Davon Hamilton and Eric Murray at nose tackle and safety.

By adding Bates, the Jaguars are now putting a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro in a spot that otherwise would have been held by second-year safety Rayuan Lane. Lane has played well in spots this year, but Bates is a massive upgrade. Bates would have even been an upgrade over a healthy Murray, and the price the Jaguars paid is reflected in that. This deal will look different after the season as wekk once we know whether Bates will be re-signed or not.

If the Jaguars traded a second- and fifth-round pick for half a season of Bates, that would clearly be far from ideal. But the Jaguars can easily open up cap space with a few expected releases, and they have shown before that they can add a rental and keep him as a long-term piece. They did it with Jakobi Meyers last year, trading two Day 3 picks for him when he was entering the final two months of his deal. A month later, he signed a three-year extension.

"From everything that we've heard, the guy, the competitor, obviously, but also the person in the community, in the locker room, felt like this was similar to [WR] Jakobi Meyers type of dude, type of competitor, football and personal character. That's why I think it'll only help that room and help that group in the back end continue to provide confidence and communication," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday, already starting the Bates/Meyers comparisons.

If the Jaguars were to not re-sign Bates, they could be eligible for a compensatory pick based on how next March's free agency plays out. It feels unlikely the Jaguars would look to be big players in free agnecy, but it also feels unlikely Bates would sign a deal worthy of landing a third-round pick four years after he did so the first time. Perhaps they could get a fourth, but that would be in 2028 regardless.

This is a better move for the Jaguars if they re-sign him. My complete expectation is that they will, but a lot of this deal hinges on that factor.

The DTs

As for Godchaux, there is not a ton to say. Flipping a sixth, likely in 2027 due to the compensatory picks the Jaguars are set to get, for a rotational run-stuffer makes sense. He hasn't had a great year in New Orleans, but he has ties to Anthony Campanile and is a better fit as a pure nose tackle for the Jaguars' scheme than both Matt Dickerson and Albert Regis.

This feels like a neutral move that the Jaguars will likely feel like winners after as long as he contributes to their run defense, but they paid the same cost for him that they did for Daniel Faalele Quinn Ewers. Godchaux can help the Jaguars a lot more this year than a sixth-round rookie could next season or in 2028.

Then there is the big move. The Jaguars sent two premium picks to the Eagles for Jordan Davis, though one of those picks is not set to be due until 2029. The Jaguars, simply, will never, ever been seen as the winners of this deal on paper, in the football community, among insiders and analysts, and whomever else. Accept that now.

The reason why is simple. Trading such a large package of picks for a two-down player would, in most cases, look disastrous. But consider a few factors from the Jaguars' point of view. For one, not all nose tackles are the same, and not all teams value nose tackles like the Jaguars do. Teams with attacking, gap-shooting defenses who are all about creating negative plays on third-down would likely have a much-different valuation on Davis than the Jaguars.

The Jaguars, though, do not live on every down and distance looking for a chance at the quarterback. The Jaguars' entire scheme is based around stopping the run on early downs and forcing 2nd- and 3rd-and-longs for the offense. When that happens, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile turns up the heat with pressure looks and disguised coverages, the biggest reason the Jaguars have created so many turnovers the past two years.

But to get to third down and force quarterbacks into mistakes, the Jaguars have to win on first and second down. That is why Davon Hamilton was the most important piece of their defense, and that is why his loss to a season-ending injury was such a crushing blow. The Jaguars are the rare team where the nose tackle and run defense set the done for the pass-rushers and defensive backs, and Davis should fit in like a glove.

There is also the fact that the Jaguars have several defensive tackles on expiring deals after 2027. Hamilton's deal is up, and as is Arik Armstead's. So is Godchaux's for that matter. Had the Jaguars not traded the first-round pick for Davis, there is a good chance they would have had to use that pick on a defensive tackle. And that right there might be why they wanted to trade for Quinnen Williams a year ago and for Jeffery Simmons a few weeks ago.

What would the Jaguars prefer? A 26-year-old defensive tackle who should start to now hit his peak, which the Jaguars have said they believe is around that age at the position ... or a rookie who would have to be an impact player right off the bat, despite late-first round defensive tackles ever amounting to that type of player.

By trading for Davis, the Jaguars filled their defensive tackle hole for 2027 and likely beyond. The same can be said about Bates and the safety spot when he gets re-signed. That means these moves not only increase the Jaguars' Super Bowl odds in 2026, but they should increase them entering Week 1 of 2027 as well as long as Bates is retained.

The Jaguars paid a big, big price. James Gladstone will now go through his first three drafts using just one first-round pick. That is a lot of risk. But the reward could be about much more than just this year's Super Bowl. It could be the shot in the arm the Jaguars need to go from good to elite.