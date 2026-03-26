2 Offseason Deals That Will Factor Heavily Into Jaguars' Future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have signed any massive free agent deals this offseason, but that doesn't mean another wild offseason of NFL spending won't impact them.

When looking at some of the deals signed in the NFL in this year's free agency period, there are two that jump right off the bat in terms of what they mean for the Jaguars. So, which deals are they and why should they matter to Jaguars general manager James Gladstone? We discuss two below.

Jaelan Phillips

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

One of the biggest winners of free agency was new Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Jalen Phillips, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million in guarantees. The sheer annual average value of the deal alone sets a clear tier in deals for pass-rushers. Those in the top tier will command deals of $35 million or more, while the others can seem to aim for this mark.

Considering Phillips got this deal after averaging just 7.6 sacks over his career and never hitting over 8.5 sacks, it is fair to say this is big money for his level of production.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

When it comes to Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker, who is set to play on his fifth-year option, he already has two double-digit sack seasons and averages 7.4 sacks a year. A higher ceiling than Phillips with comparable overall results.

In short, there is no reason Walker should ask for anything less than what Phillips got. His lack of sack production in 2025 was mostly the result of injuries, and the Jaguars still leaned on him for big plays down the stretch. If Phillips is going to get that kind of money, it appears a Walker price range has been set.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) smiles after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For some reason, Wan'Dale Robinson's wacky four-year, $70 million deal from the Tennessee Titans hasn't drawn the nationwide uproar that Christian Kirk did in 2022, but it is the same principle. Robinson has talent, but he is a slot-only receiver who thrived based more on volume than anything else, and his resume is not that of atop receiver. All things considered, he made out pretty well here.

Over a 17-game average, Robinson's career has him as 776 yards, three-touchdown-a-year type of receiver. Jaguars receiver Parker Washington, who is entering a contract season, could blow Robinson's resume out of the water with a solid season in 2025. The Robinson deal might be wishful thinking for Washington a year from now, but it makes sense as things stand today.