The Biggest Question the Jaguars Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL offseason does not end after the opening stages of free agency, but boy does it slow down.

Slowed down, it certainly has, with the free agent market now consisting of aging journeyman and depth options aside from a few notable names. For teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, the biggest moves have already been made.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

So with the primary portion of free agency now over, what is the biggest question still looming over the Jaguars? We examine below.

Looming Question

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering how many pieces the Jaguars are bringing back, it is fair to say they don't have a laundry list of roster questions after a 13-4 season. They did lose four starters in free agency in linebacker Devin Lloyd , running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Greg Newsome, and Andrew Wingard in free agency, opening a few spots on the depth chart.

With that said, they have their replacements for Etienne in Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten, their replacement for Newsome in, well, Travis Hunter, and their replacements for Wingard in Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw. That leaves Lloyd and the linebacker spot, at least in theory.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that said, weighing the question of whether Ventrell Miller is ready to replace Lloyd or if the pass-rush has any answers, the stakes could not be more different. Yes, Miller has started just a handful of games in his career to this point and Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro last season. But the pass-rush is the single-most important need facing the franchise.

The Jaguars have two stud pass-rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead is a productive veteran. But the pass-rush was too hit-or-miss for the Jaguars last season, and they have yet to make any improvements over last year's unit.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

It isn't as if the Jaguars are not aware of the need, either. The Jaguars threw a ton of offseason darts at the spots last offseason, several of which are now free agents again. The Jaguars did not just suddenly deem their pass-rush fixed this offseason, but is clear they were restricted by the cap.

“Yeah, I think that's going be an ongoing process where we're continuing to map out how we can level up," James Gladstone said earlier this month. "And that’s a pairing of personnel and scheme and also the back end being tied to rush plans and continuing to ensure that we're able to stop the run at such a high tick like we were last year without diluting that element but still improving the pass rush."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have time to address the question. But to this point in the offseason, it is what is looming over their heads.