Jaguar Report

Liam Coen's Belief in Cam Little Will Pay Off in More Ways Than One

The Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach had a masterclass in coaching when it came to Cam Little.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 70-yard field goal with cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 70-yard field goal with cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We just witnessed Liam Coen's greatest coaching act yet.

No, it wasn't taking a beaten-down Jaguars offense devoid of healthy receivers and tight ends and scoring on six straight drives to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. No, it wasn't getting his fifth win in Week 9 after the Jaguars won just four games in 17 attempts a year ago.

Instead, it was Coen's belief in Cam Little. A belief he never shied away from, and one he was willing to make public despite a month-plus rough stretch for the second-year kicker.

Coen's Belief

Coen's belief in Little arguably is what led to the Jaguars' win in Vegas, with Little going 3-for-3 and making an NFL record 68-yard field goal before overtime to give the Jaguars' life. But

nf
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) reacts after there game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But Coen's belief did more than that. It showed an entire locker room and an entire orgnization that Coen is the coach who has their back. It showed them they don't have to overthink their careers and roles, because Coen isn't simply going to replace them when they struggle.

Coen took a big stand for Little, consistently backing his kicker in public. In a league where many other coaches might have cut the chord and looked for a different solution, or at least someone to compete with Little, Coen scoffed at the idea. He trusted Little, and Little repaid his trust. Now, the entire Jaguars locker room can know he would do the same for them.

NF
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I was just talking to Bucky [Brooks] about it, and this organization, from top to bottom, from front office to coaching staff to players, has instilled so much confidence in me through adversity that I've, for the first time, really in my career, that I faced," Little said after Sunday's game. "And so, I think when I really sit back and think about it, and they let me know how much confidence they have in me. It's forever indebted to this place, and they know how hard I work.

"They know how much this means to me. And for them to go out there when I'm obviously not performing my best and standing on the table for me is something I'll forever be indebted to this organization. But I think that kind of talks about what kind of culture we have here. I think you look at this win specifically today, and you think about everyone coming together as a whole and doing this and not doing this when maybe plays didn't go our way. I think that just speaks about the culture that, from front office to coaching staff to players, is building."

nf
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The confidence Coen had in Little can have a trickle-down effect. His gamble wasn't actually a gamble at all; at least not to him. He always believed. And now that belief can show the Jaguars just what kind of head coach they have.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Cam Little and Liam Coen after the Raiders win.

Please let us know your thoughts on Cam Little and Liam Coen after the Raiders' win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.