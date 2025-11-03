Liam Coen's Belief in Cam Little Will Pay Off in More Ways Than One
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We just witnessed Liam Coen's greatest coaching act yet.
No, it wasn't taking a beaten-down Jaguars offense devoid of healthy receivers and tight ends and scoring on six straight drives to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. No, it wasn't getting his fifth win in Week 9 after the Jaguars won just four games in 17 attempts a year ago.
Instead, it was Coen's belief in Cam Little. A belief he never shied away from, and one he was willing to make public despite a month-plus rough stretch for the second-year kicker.
Coen's Belief
Coen's belief in Little arguably is what led to the Jaguars' win in Vegas, with Little going 3-for-3 and making an NFL record 68-yard field goal before overtime to give the Jaguars' life. But
But Coen's belief did more than that. It showed an entire locker room and an entire orgnization that Coen is the coach who has their back. It showed them they don't have to overthink their careers and roles, because Coen isn't simply going to replace them when they struggle.
Coen took a big stand for Little, consistently backing his kicker in public. In a league where many other coaches might have cut the chord and looked for a different solution, or at least someone to compete with Little, Coen scoffed at the idea. He trusted Little, and Little repaid his trust. Now, the entire Jaguars locker room can know he would do the same for them.
"I was just talking to Bucky [Brooks] about it, and this organization, from top to bottom, from front office to coaching staff to players, has instilled so much confidence in me through adversity that I've, for the first time, really in my career, that I faced," Little said after Sunday's game. "And so, I think when I really sit back and think about it, and they let me know how much confidence they have in me. It's forever indebted to this place, and they know how hard I work.
"They know how much this means to me. And for them to go out there when I'm obviously not performing my best and standing on the table for me is something I'll forever be indebted to this organization. But I think that kind of talks about what kind of culture we have here. I think you look at this win specifically today, and you think about everyone coming together as a whole and doing this and not doing this when maybe plays didn't go our way. I think that just speaks about the culture that, from front office to coaching staff to players, is building."
The confidence Coen had in Little can have a trickle-down effect. His gamble wasn't actually a gamble at all; at least not to him. He always believed. And now that belief can show the Jaguars just what kind of head coach they have.
