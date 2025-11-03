Game Balls From Jaguars' Nail-Biting Win Over Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
Offense: Travis Etienne
The Jaguars' offense scored on its final six possessions against the Raiders, and the difference-maker arguably proved to be running back Travis Etienne. Etienne had the second-best rushing EPA of any running back in the NFL in Week 9, and his seven missed tackles forced were the second-most amongst all running backs.
Etienne has consistently been the driving force behind the Jaguars' offense during its high points this season, and Sunday just proved this point even further. Etienne deserves to continue to be a building block of the Jaguars' offense.
Defense: Josh Hines-Allen
It was another standout game for defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. In a game in which the banged-up Jaguars defense needed simply somebody to start making plays, Hines-Allen became that player as he tied the Jaguars' franchise record for all-time sacks with Tony Brackens. Hines-Allen recorded five pressures, one of his best pressure rates of the season, and had 1.5 sacks.
In a season in which the sacks have been hard to come by for the otherwise productive Hines-Allen, Sunday felt like the game that he has been waiting to have all season long. Hines-Allen has long been more impactful than the sack numbers state, but on Sunday he came through in the biggest moments.
Special Teams: Cam Little
This one is obvious. Jaguars kicker Cam Little had one of the best games of his career on Sunday, going 3-for-3 on field goals and setting an NFL record with a 68-yard field goal. Perhaps more impressively, he did this while facing the toughest stretch of his career so far. Little deserves a lot of credit for kicking his way out of it, and head coach Liam Coen and his staff deserve credit for standing behind their kicker.
