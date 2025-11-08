DaVon Hamilton's Big Play Gets Attention of Key Jaguars Coach
With 16 seconds left in overtime and a two-point conversion attempt from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jaguars were on the verge of a heartbreaking defeat in the Sin City.
That was until Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, one of the several key holdovers from previous regimes, made one of the biggest plays of the year, batting down a Geno Smith pass in the end zone for the 30-29 thrilling victory in Las Vegas.
On Thursday, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke with reporters on Hamilton's impact and what he means to the defense. His words share a player who provides immense meaning to the Jaguars' defense in the final nine games of the season.
Campanile on Hamilton's value
There's no question that Hamilton is a favorite in the Jaguars locker room. His on-field impact has also been immense in the team's bounce-back as a top run defense in the NFL.
"Everybody on our defense loves D-Ham, but I think what probably gets lost for us as a defense right now at this point, we've been pretty good to this point in the run game," Campanile said. "I think we made a significant jump throughout the course of the season, and I would say he is as big a part of that as anybody."
Campanile continued about Hamilton's abilities, such as doing the thankless dirty work in the trenches, taking on double teams, and so much more.
"You say he does a lot of the dirty work, he plays double teams all day and he plays them as good as anybody I've been around," Campanile said. "And coaching in the front and coaching the run game over the years, I think he's as good as anybody we've had, and he gives us the opportunity to do that and play with depth to the defense because that guy's able to two-gap people. And that really comes down to, like you said, selflessness.
"And he really is a technician. If you’ve got any love for people who’ve got love for watching D-line play and guys playing blocks and whipping blocks, he's done a great job for us that way this year."
Campanile has a great appreciation for Hamilton, as does the media he's spoken with. The batted pass at the end of the game was the literal definition of a game-changing play, as Campanile explained.
"A couple of the media guys, when they come in, we're talking about the game on Sunday, and he definitely jumps out to them as well," Campanile said. "And he made a huge play for us the other day in the pass game. It was a game-changing play. So, I love that dude. I think everybody here does. So, he's a great dude, too."
