No, the Jaguars Should Not Even Consider Drafting Brendan Sorsby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars should consider almost all options when it comes to improving their quarterback depth chart.

Almost all of them. There is one high-profile option the Jaguars should not even have on the table, and that is embattled Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby in next month's supplemental draft. As rough as the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks looked this offseason, this is one scenario that simply would not make sense for Liam Coen and James Gladstone.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sorsby Question

There are clearly a lot of layers to the Sorsby equation. He could have been drafted in the Carson Beck range had he entered the draft last year and, if he had no off-field questions, could be seen as a second- or third-round option at the quarterback position considering his past production and tools. That draft stock have of course been complicated by his recent controversy.

Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA due to gambling last month, and after a legal battle between the NCAA and other governing bodies, he and Texas Tech split ways this week as he declared for the supplemental draft. His talents and skill-set are set to be marred by the perception of his past gambling infractions, and there is truly no telling what kind of pick a team might be comfortable using on him in July.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a team that is in a complete quarterback wasteland with no clear end in sight like the Cleveland Browns, perhaps Sorsby is worth the risk that comes with his off-field issues. Maybe teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets who have quarterback questions after 2026 might feel comfortable enough with Sorsby's past to spend a pick on him.

The Jaguars, though, are not in any of those situations. The Jaguars have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and what they need is not a quarterback to develop for the future, but one who could step up behind Lawrence in the event the Jaguars' franchise quarterback is ever injured. That is not to say Sorsby could not potentially be that quarterback in terms of talent, but the Jaguars are not desperate, nor are they alone in their need for a better backup quarterback.

Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Countless teams are in need of improved quarterback depth. Only a select few teams are in the position where they need new blood at the position so badly that it is worth considering using draft capital on a player with Sorsby's history, and the Jaguars are not one of them. The Jaguars would be better off looking at options such as Will Levis or even Anthony Richardson before they should ever consider a risk like Sorsby.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are projected to have 10 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, so it is not as if they do not have the resources to invest in Sorsby. But the sheer fact that his path to the NFL has become what it is should be enough for the Jaguars to steer far away from him. This is a scenario where the Jaguars are better off letting another team take the leap, even if the need is clear.