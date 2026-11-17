JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to look like one of the best teams in football through 10 weeks, and they are answering more questions each week.

That, of course, does not mean each set of four-quarter battles do not give us new lessons and, in some cases, new overreactions based on the latest performances.

So, what overreactions do we have on hand after the 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans? We break it down below.

1) The Jaguars Do Have a WR1, and It's Parker Washington

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) defends during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars may not have a No. 1 receiver by true definition, at least not in the same sense that so many other teams do. They do not have a singular high-volume target hog like some of the other top wide receivers in the NFL, so in some cases he might not be viewed from the same lens. The Jaguars spread the ball around (nine different players caught a pass Sunday), and it is often week-to-week on who will command the lion's share of the passing work in any given game.

Despite all of this, Washington is the Jaguars' alpha male in the receiver room. No matter what definition a No. 1 receiver has in the Jaguars' scheme, Washington fits it. He completely took over the game during a career-best first-half that saw him rack up nearly 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in two quarters alone. He also did it while serving as a momentary high-volume target, because that is what the Jaguars needed him to be at the time.

Washington ranks just No. 14 amongst qualifying wide receivers in target share, yet he has been able to produce with the NFL's best when the Jaguars do funnel their passing game through him. Washington is the Jaguars' go-to guy, and he is a legit No. 1 no matter what way you want to slice it, too.

2) This is the Best Trevor Lawrence Has Ever Played

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence continued his recent heater , having another explosive game against the Titans and seemingly hitting big plays at will. I believe this is the best version of Lawrence we have ever seen, especially over the last four games. In that span, the Jaguars are 3-1, have averaged 36.5 points per game, and Lawrence has thrown 11 touchdowns, two interceptions and thrown for 1,110 yards. Even by the advanced metrics, this is the best four-game stretch Lawrence has ever played -- even counting the best four-game spans he had during his 2022 and 2025 hot streaks.

Year (4-Game Stretch) EPA/Play Success Rate 2026 (Wk 6-10) 0.386 61.1% 2025 (Wk 12-15) 0.318 57% 2022 (Wk 11-14) 0.265 52%

Lawrence has become a brand-new player for the Jaguars. He was already really, really good. Now, he is one of the best players in the entire NFL at the position, and he has the Jaguars capable of being a Super Bowl team in any given season if he stays at this level. Lawrence has played good quarterback throughout his career, but this is, by far, the best he has ever played as Jacksonville's franchise quarterback.

3) The Jaguars Need Jordan Davis Even More Than Jessie Bates

Jacksonville Jaguars newly acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) talks about the trade with the media during a press conference after the Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will be adding two important pieces to the defense in Week 11 in Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III, and there is a fair question of which one the Jaguars might need more. Bates is a ballhawk who could provide the Jaguars with a reliable veteran playmaker to help replace Eric Murray in the defense's youngest position group, and he is also a legitimate All-Pro player. With that said, I think the Jaguars need Davis even more right now.

The entire basis of the Jaguars' defense starts with stopping the run, something the Jaguars have not done as well over the last two weeks without Davon Hamilton. The Jaguars play with a lot of light boxes on early downs, which means the defense needs to stop the run by its defensive line taking on double teams and re-setting the line of scrimmage, which has not happened often enough without Hamilton.

Against the Titans, the Jaguars allowed 105 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per run, four rushes of 10-yards or more, and their worst performance against the run this year in terms of rushing EPA/Play. The defense is missing a dominant nose tackle, and Davis will need to be that quickly.