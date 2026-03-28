Pre-Draft 53-Man Jaguars Roster Projection
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to see their roster change in a big way in the next few weeks.
The Jaguars have not seen too many changes to this point in the offseason, largely due to their strategy of re-signing players and otherwise staying inactive in free agency. All in all, the Jaguars added one new player and have seen 10 players depart their roster via free agency.
With next month's draft and the Jaguars' 11 picks in mind, here is our pre-draft take away on what the 2026 roster might look like come Week 1.
QB (2)
Week 1 roster: Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens
Trevor Lawrence will once again lead the Jaguars' franchise as its star quarterback, while Nick Mullens is set to return as his backup. There is not much intrigue at this spot from a draft perspective.
RB (3)
Week 1 roster: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr.
After the signing of Chris Rodriguez in free agency, the Jaguars sure do look like they have their running back room set. All three running backs should play an important role, which made us lean toward not including a rookie in the group.
WR (5)
Week 1 roster: Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Rookie Draft Pick, Austin Trammell
I would venture to bet we see a veteran free agent in place here over Austin Trammell, but I won't project that until it happens. We do not include Travis Hunter, so really, it is six receivers. The Jaguars can wait to add one in the draft, but still should at some point.
TE (4)
Week 1 roster: Brenton Strange, Quintin Morris, Rookie Draft Pick, Rookie Draft Pick
We are going to call our shot here. Brenton Strange is clearly a stud for the Jaguars at tight end, but they still need depth behind him and Quintin Morris. We predict the Jaguars double-down on a deep tight end class and carry one more tight end than they did a year ago as they look to more 12 and 13 personnel looks.
OL (9)
Week 1 roster: Cole Van Lanen, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, Jonah Monheim, Rookie Draft Pick
This is almost exactly the same offensive line as a year ago, with the lone exception being the addition of a rookie offensive lineman to compete and eventually replace Chuma Edoga on the offensive line depth chart.
EDGE (5)
Week 1 roster: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, B.J. Green, Rookie Draft Pick
The Jaguars carried six edge rushers into Week 1 last year, and four of them are on this list. I anticipate the Jaguars adding at least one rookie to the group, too, but they will clearly lean on their veterans in 2026.
IDL (5)
Week 1 roster: DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Matt Dickerson, Rookie Draft Pick, Rookie Draft Pick
This is another position where the Jaguars can afford to spend two draft picks, one of whom would compete with Maason Smith for a spot on the roster. The Jaguars have a few veterans they like, but they still need to add some young talent to the rotation.
LB (6)
Week 1 roster: Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser, Dennis Gardeck, Jalen McLeod, Rookie Draft Pick
Branson Combs and Yasir Abdullah deserve some consideration here as well, but we go with Jalen McLeod and a rookie draft pick -- likely on Day 3 -- to fill out the unit. This will be an interesting spot to watch.
CB (6)
Week 1 roster: Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, Christian Braswell, Rookie Draft Pick
The Jaguars carried six cornerbacks into Week 1 last year and can do so again if they spend a pick on the position. They have enough depth to avoid doing so until Day 3,though.
Safety (5)
Week 1 roster: Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray, Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane, Rookie Draft Pick
The Jaguars already have a strong unit at safety as it stands today, and the debut of Caleb Ransaw could take this unit to a new level. With that said, they do have the room to add another rookie to the mix after Andrew Wingard left in free agency to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
Specialists (3)
Week 1 roster: Cam Little, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik
There is nothing really of note here. The Jaguars have one of the best special teams trios in all of football, and each is set to be back in 2026.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley