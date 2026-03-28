Pre-Draft 53-Man Jaguars Roster Projection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to see their roster change in a big way in the next few weeks.

The Jaguars have not seen too many changes to this point in the offseason, largely due to their strategy of re-signing players and otherwise staying inactive in free agency. All in all, the Jaguars added one new player and have seen 10 players depart their roster via free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With next month's draft and the Jaguars' 11 picks in mind, here is our pre-draft take away on what the 2026 roster might look like come Week 1.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens

Trevor Lawrence will once again lead the Jaguars' franchise as its star quarterback, while Nick Mullens is set to return as his backup. There is not much intrigue at this spot from a draft perspective.

RB (3)

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr.

After the signing of Chris Rodriguez in free agency , the Jaguars sure do look like they have their running back room set. All three running backs should play an important role, which made us lean toward not including a rookie in the group.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Rookie Draft Pick, Austin Trammell

I would venture to bet we see a veteran free agent in place here over Austin Trammell, but I won't project that until it happens. We do not include Travis Hunter, so really, it is six receivers. The Jaguars can wait to add one in the draft, but still should at some point.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Brenton Strange, Quintin Morris, Rookie Draft Pick, Rookie Draft Pick

We are going to call our shot here. Brenton Strange is clearly a stud for the Jaguars at tight end, but they still need depth behind him and Quintin Morris. We predict the Jaguars double-down on a deep tight end class and carry one more tight end than they did a year ago as they look to more 12 and 13 personnel looks.

OL (9)

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Cole Van Lanen, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, Jonah Monheim, Rookie Draft Pick

This is almost exactly the same offensive line as a year ago, with the lone exception being the addition of a rookie offensive lineman to compete and eventually replace Chuma Edoga on the offensive line depth chart.

EDGE (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) reacts to forcing a fumble with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, B.J. Green, Rookie Draft Pick

The Jaguars carried six edge rushers into Week 1 last year, and four of them are on this list. I anticipate the Jaguars adding at least one rookie to the group, too, but they will clearly lean on their veterans in 2026.

IDL (5)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Matt Dickerson, Rookie Draft Pick, Rookie Draft Pick

This is another position where the Jaguars can afford to spend two draft picks, one of whom would compete with Maason Smith for a spot on the roster. The Jaguars have a few veterans they like, but they still need to add some young talent to the rotation.

LB (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts to his sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser, Dennis Gardeck, Jalen McLeod, Rookie Draft Pick

Branson Combs and Yasir Abdullah deserve some consideration here as well, but we go with Jalen McLeod and a rookie draft pick -- likely on Day 3 -- to fill out the unit. This will be an interesting spot to watch.

CB (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, Christian Braswell, Rookie Draft Pick

The Jaguars carried six cornerbacks into Week 1 last year and can do so again if they spend a pick on the position. They have enough depth to avoid doing so until Day 3,though.

Safety (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray, Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane, Rookie Draft Pick

The Jaguars already have a strong unit at safety as it stands today, and the debut of Caleb Ransaw could take this unit to a new level. With that said, they do have the room to add another rookie to the mix after Andrew Wingard left in free agency to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Specialists (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) touches linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) congratulating him on a defensive stop during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 roster: Cam Little, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

There is nothing really of note here. The Jaguars have one of the best special teams trios in all of football, and each is set to be back in 2026.