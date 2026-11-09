3 Instant Takeaways on Jaguars’ Deal For Jessie Bates: Why the Blockbuster Works



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken their big swing.

The Jaguars have reportedly landed Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates in a pre-trade deadline blockbuster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have traded a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Falcons for the former All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety.

So, what do we make of the to boost their defense? We break down our immediate takeaways below.

Why the Jaguars Had to Give Up a 2nd

The Jaguars paid a big price to land Bates, that is for sure. A second-round pick (thought it will almost certainly be a late-second) and a fifth-round pick aren’t killer on most trade value charts, but it is a lot to give up for an older safety who has already been in the NFL for nearly a decade. It is also a lot to give up for a player who is on the final deal of his contract and could easily become a free agent by March. If Bates isn’t on the Jaguars’ roster past 2026, giving up a second would look rather silly unless a Lombardi Trophy comes with it.

So, why the second? For starters, Bates is still supremely talented, and the Falcons are still technically in the NFC South race despite getting boat raced by the Cincinnati Bengals. There is also the fact that in a trade market where several contenders are in need of safeties that Bates was likely at the top or near the top of every single needy team’s list. , for example, that could certainly drive the price up for a team like the Jaguars. That is just a hypothetical, but it makes sense for that to be the case.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has proven that he can build productive draft classes without topics before. He has had just two picks in the top-two rounds of the draft since he was hired due to the Travis Hunter trade, and both Hunter and 2026 second-rounder Nate Boerkircher have worked out well. The Jaguars didn’t give away all of their draft capital, just part of it. They can work with that, because that is what they have been doing already.

This Is the Defensive Version of the Jakobi Meyers Trade

Last year, the Jaguars faced serious injury questions at the wide receiver position as they looked to go on a second-half run. Their solution was to add an experienced veteran on an expiring contract in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, trading a fourth- and a sixth-round pick for a move many people thought could be a rental. Meyers has been anything but a rental, though, with his addition changing everything about the Jaguars’ offense. As a result of his immediate impact and fit on and off the field for the franchise, Meyers didn’t have to wait long before signing a three-year extension and becoming a key Jaguars centerpiece and veteran leader moving forward.

Fast forward to this season, and the Jaguars have been hit by injuries once more, but this time at safety. With veteran leader , the Jaguars needed to add some experience to keep the unit together before the important late-season stretch. Bates, like Meyers, is a respected and productive veteran with a ton of experience, an expiring contract, and a chance to carve out a long-time role in Jacksonville moving forward. The focus will be about 2026, but I highly doubt the Jaguars gave up a second-round pick without some intentions of picking up contract talks relatively quickly with Bates. It happened last year, and it should happen again.

A Big DL Swing Seems Less Likely

With James Gladstone using a second-round pick to land Bates, it sure makes some kind of splash along the defensive line seem less likely. Perhaps Gladstone would be willing to touch his first-round picks, but there isn’t another available defensive tackle in the NFL worth making that kind of deal for now that Jeffery Simmons is off the market. Derrick Brown would likely cost a first if he was available, but it is hard to see the Jaguars making that kind of grand move without a second-round pick. This also seems like a package that would’ve been used for a guy like Moro Ojomo.

With that said, the Jaguars still have the capacity to add to the room. Christian Barmore would likely only cost a Day 3 pick, and cheap veteran nose tackles would not cost an arm and a leg. The Jaguars have made things work with their current defensive line in terms of pass-rush, and they could turn to a platoon to replace Davon Hamilton if no trade is made. I do not think the Bates trade takes a defensive lineman off the market at all, but I do think the Jaguars are no longer big game hunting for one.