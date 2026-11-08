The Cases For—and Against—the Jaguars Trading for Moro Ojomo, Budda Baker and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade Deadline can sometimes be defined by the deals that aren't made much more so than the ones that do eventually get made.

With each deal that comes up in chatter around the deadline, teams must weigh the good and the bad, the pros and the cons, the risk and reward, and simply whether or not it makes them a better team.

So with plenty of eyes on the Jaguars and what potential move or moves they might make by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, it is worth weighing the two sides of the coin for each hypothetical blockbuster. So, what are the cases for and against the Jaguars making several deals?

Philadelphia Eagles DL Moro Ojomo

The Case For: The Jaguars have a window to win a Super Bowl now, and adding some juice to their pass-rush could put them over the top. Arik Armstead has still been productive and Ruke Orhorhoro has given them some quality snaps as a backup, but Moro Ojomo would likely give the Jaguars a bigger punch inside, especially on third-downs. There is also the long-term outlook, with Ojomo a young and ascending player in his contract year. The Jaguars could either re-sign him and make him the foundation of their defensive line room moving forward with Armstead and Davon Hamilton set to be free agents.

The Case Against: Is it worth the cost? Ojomo will likely sign a deal that, at worst, could net the Eagles a fourth-round compensatory pick down the road if he leaves in March. The Eagles have seemed stubborn about moving him even with teams like the Jaguars reportedly interested. This is likely the Eagles posturing for a higher pick, which could be in the third-round and, perhaps, even steeper than that. Ojomo is a good player, but he is not yet an elite one. Is he worth a potential elite asking price?

Arizona Cardinals DB Budda Baker

The Case For: If there is one thing the Jaguars should have been doing during their mini-bye before they face the Titans next Sunday, it is looking at the safety room. The losses of Eric Murray for the season and Caleb Ransaw for an undisclosed time earlier this season have made the Jaguars thin at the position, even if they have been able to skate by in 2026. Budda Baker has the experience and traits to fill a big hole for the Jaguars before they play elite quarterbacks later down the stretch.

The Case Against: Do the Jaguars need to mess with a good thing? Yes, the Jaguars' safety depth chart has been hit hard. But we did see Rayuan Lane step up with game-changing plays against the Indianapolis Colts and Kaevon Merriweather has been a reliable backup. And eventually, the Jaguars will have to trust rookie safety Jalen Huskey . If it's not broken yet, do they need to attempt to fix it?

Atlanta Falcons DB Jessie Bates

The Case For: The Falcons season is looking a bit more lost each week, and it certainly seems like they can't lean on their pass defense anyways after they just got lit up by Joe Burrow on Sunday morning. Convince the Falcons that their future is now and they do not need Jessie Bates on a shorter deal much longer. bates is one of the best ballhawks in football and would give the Jaguars the rangy option at safety they do not have with Ransaw injured.

The Case Against: Can the Jaguars make it worth more than a rental? Bates is in the last half-season of his contract and could opt to hit the free agency market and cash in for the second time in his career in March. It would likely take a semi-significant Day 3 pick to pry him from the Falcons, and it would have to be understood that you would lose him if you don't end up being the one to pay up. The Jaguars could make it worse cap-wise, but they have another safety on an expiring deal to think about.

New England Patriots DL Christian Barmore

The Case For: The Jaguars have one of the best defenses in the NFL thanks to the influence and guidance of Anthony Campanile. The only real way to make the unit better would be to add another interior pass-rusher, and that is exactly what Christian Barmore is. When Barmore has been at his best, he has been one of the NFL's more disruptive three-techniques against the pass when he has been at his best.

The Case Against: Can the Jaguars get Christian Barmore to be at his best? He has seemingly fallen out of favor in New England, and his snaps and production have each dipped as a result. Can he get back to his previous peaks as a pass-rusher, or are the Patriots simply trying to exit early on what they think is a career cliff on the way?

Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown

The Case For: After the season-ending injury to Davon Hamilton, the Jaguars need a difference-maker inside. There is no question the Jaguars have done their homework on potential interior defensive line targets, and the best overall talent whose name has come up in some fashion has been Carolina's Derrick Brown. The former top-10 pick commands attention against both the run and the pass and is the highest-ceiling player on this list. Adding him would be akin to adding Marcell Dareus for the 2017 playoff run.

The Case Against: Would the Panthers even be open to it? The fact that we have to ask suggests the answer is no, unless the price tag is met. And that price tag would likely be significant just based on Browns' talent. He is one of the best overall players on the Panthers roster, and most indications are that he would cost quite the pretty penny. Is he worth such a move? Maybe, but maybe not asclear as Jeffery Simmons would have been.