Veteran Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers' Week 8 Status vs. Colts Revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their list of inactives against the Indianapolis Colts for Week 8, and there is one key name left off the list.

Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is officially active for the Jaguars after being listed as questionable with an ankle/hamstring injury earlier in the week. Meyers did not practice on Friday, but he is set to play for the Jaguars in their key Week 8 AFC South battle with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars Inactives

Having Meyers available is good news for a Jaguars' passing game that has been ascending all season long. Meyers has been one of the Jaguars' most reliable and impactful pass-catchers since he was traded to the roster last November and he is a key reason Trevor Lawrence has been playing at an MVP-level ever since then.

With Meyers set to play, that does create some other questions in the receiver room. Meyers and Parker Washington are the clear top-two wideouts, and then the Jaguars will have to figure out how they want to deploy Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, and two-way star Travis Hunter against a struggling Colts team.

The official inactives for the Jaguars on Sunday are as follows: safety Antonio Johnson, defensive end Wesley Williams, defensive tackle Albert Regis, wide receiver CJ Williams, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and linebacker Jamal Hill. The Jaguars will have cornerback Montaric Brown back on the field.

The Jaguars will certainly need Meyers and the rest of Lawrence's supporting cast in Week 8. While the Colts have been sending away their top players all week long while keeping their other top players waiting to see what will happen to their future.

"I think we have a ton of confidence and belief that we're a really good team. And how good is that? I think we all want to find out," Lawrence said earlier this week when discussing the Colts matchup. "And the only way that happens is if you put the work in every day, put your best foot forward and just take it one week at a time and we'll see where we stack up at the end of this thing.

"I think that's where there's a lot of confidence in our team, but there's also the reality that you have to take it one day at a time. It doesn't matter how good you think you are. You look at our schedule, we got 11 games left, and there's a long road before we even talk about postseason and all that stuff. So, we got a lot of work to do, and I think our team is just focused on today and then tomorrow and getting ready for Sunday as opposed to the big picture of what we could do.”