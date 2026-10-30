Jaguars-Colts Friday Injury Report: 1 Player Must Step Up in Antonio Johnson's Absence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a big piece of their defense against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

The Jaguars officially ruled defensive back Antonio Johnson out for Sunday's game vs. the Colts , with the fourth-year safety set to miss the AFC South battle due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 6 in London against the Houston Texans. Johnson has not practiced for the Jaguars this week, being listed as a non-particpant in all three practices.

With Johnson officially out on Sunday, the Jaguars will more than likely turn to safety Kaevon Merriweather to start against the Colts, but who exactly is the veteran safety and what does he bring to the table?

Kaevon Merriweather's Role

The Jaguars have seen their safety group get hit with injuries at different points this season, and Merriweather has been one veteran who has helped steady the waters. The fourth-year safety signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and appeared in 42 games with the Buccaneers in three seasons. This included 14 games with the Buccaneers in 2024 when Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was the team's offensive coordinator.

“Need Kaevon to continue to step up and evolve. But being with him in Tampa, he was a guy that really helped on teams and played his tail off there but was also able to step in and he started, I think, like eight games for us that year in ‘24 at safety. The game wasn't too big for him," Coen said on Friday.

Merriweather also spent time with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions during parts of his career, and he signed to the Jaguars practice squad early in September. He was eventually moved up to the active roster, and he now looks like he will have to play a significant role in some facet against the Colts at home on Sunday.

"And then when you went and watched him transition to Houston and then watched him throughout the preseason and the regular season on special teams, you could tell he took on some of the identity and ways in which Houston plays," Coen said. "That physicality, running to the football, burning it down and going and playing your ass off. That was something that was intriguing for us as well. And I've always just thought the game wasn't ever too big for Kaevon, never really got too high, too low. And he's done a nice job stepping in for us.”

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was asked about the safety position earlier this week and noted Merriweather's name when the topic of Johnson potentially missing the game came up. After showings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, Merriweather has left an impression.

“Every game's different and I think we're fortunate where we got a really good room there, and I think Kaevon [Merriweather] has done a good job coming in here as a new guy who's stepped up and given us the opportunity to have another guy that can kind of play some of those roles," Campanile said/

"I think even watching him in the last game, you see some physicality, and I think he's learning everything we're doing. He's worked really hard at it. I think Perk [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins] has done a great job with him, getting him up to speed. So, there's some other guys in that room who help us that way. Like any game, you're always adjusting.”

Johnson has been a key piece of the Jaguars' defense, especially when it comes to his ability against the run and as a blitzer. There is no replacing Johnson, but the Jaguars will look to Merriweather to play a real role Sunday, and play it well.