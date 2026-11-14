Jaguars Week 10 Rooting Guide: How Jacksonville Can Propel Themselves in AFC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could take a serious step toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the right results in Week 10.

That, of course, starts and ends with the Jaguars getting the job done against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday. But as long as the Jaguars do what they are supposed to do against the TItans, there is a real path toward their position in the AFC strengthening this week.

So, what else do the Jaguars need to happen this week, outside of a win against the Titans? We break it down below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Rooting Interest: Falcons

The Jaguars have several teams elsewhere in the AFC who they are set to be fighting for the top spot in the AFC. One of those teams is the Chiefs, who are sitting at 6-2 entering a game with the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs do not have that many wins over quality opponents this season, but the middling Falcons teams are also not really a quality opponent, are they? The Falcons will also be without Jessie Bates III after the blockbuster that sent him to the Jaguars, though the Chiefs will also be without Kenneth Walker.

A Chiefs loss and a Jaguars win would put the Jaguars firmly in front of the Chiefs in the AFC standings moving into Week 11. The Jaguars need any edge and momentum they can get, and this would certainly be a good way to start building some momentum during the start of the second-half push.

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Rooting Interest: Browns

The Jaguars will obviously be rooting against the Houston Texans each and every single week until the scenario actually occurs where they are in the Indianapolis Colts/Tennessee Titans category of “oh, who cares.” It is far from a guarantee that happens since they have a relatively easy second-half schedule and still have a very talented quarterback, but they have lost several games already this year that they never should have let happen.

The Browns upsetting the Texans would be far from the most surprising result of the 2026 season. The Texans are set to be missing a lot of key players due to injuries. The Texans have the quarterback advantage by far with Stroud over Deshaun Watson, but the Jaguars would really be boosted by a Texans loss in any shape or form this week.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Rooting Interest: Jets

This one ... does not feel like it is going to happen! It is the NFL, and stranger things have happened I suppose. But the Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest losers over the last few seasons and I do not think Aaron Glenn's group is going to suddenly figure things out against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who have simply found ways to win this year.

There will still be chances for the Bills to tumble over the next few weeks and months ahead. With that said, they have several easy games against the AFC East, and this is one of them with some certainty. This should not be an issue.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Rooting Interest: Steelers

This one really could go either way since the Jaguars are in a race with both teams to the top of the AFC. The reason why I say the Steelers here instead of the Bengals is because I am of the belief that the Bengals are the greater threat to the Jaguars for the No. 1 seed, especially considering their schedule for the rest of the season. The Bengals losing feels like it would be good news for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars will get to face off against the Steelers in a few weeks, too. For right now, they are 3-0 against the AFC North. Getting the sweep against the four teams up north after a win against the Steelers would put the Jaguars in a good spot when it comes to tie breakers.