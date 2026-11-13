Jaguars-Titans Injury Report: Bhayshul Tuten's Full-Go Status Puts Focus on Rushing Attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a clean injury report after their mini-bye week, giving them a healthy roster entering into Week 10.

The Jaguars are set to be without Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III against the Titans as the Jaguars give them their bye week, while defensive end BJ Green will also be out as he works his way back from the injured reserve list.

That leaves several Jaguars players who are dealing with injuries and missing some practice time as full-go for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, including starting running back Bhayshul Tuten. With Tuten set to play, the Jaguars can now put their focus on a running game rebounding from a down Week

The Rushing Game

Tuten played in last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens despite not practicing that week with a foot/ankle injury, and he also sat out the first two practice days this week. He ended up getting 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown a week ago and did participate in Friday's practice as a limited participant, giving him the green light for Sunday against the Titans.

"I think it's usually case by case in general. You want practice performance equals game reality every week, but it's also a fine line and every situation's different. I think with the running back position, it's one of those that ultimately, you can play and not practice a ton because the runs are the runs," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday before practice.

"I think it's very hard for quarterback or offensive line and things like that where there's a lot of adjustments, communication involved on the offensive side of the ball, specifically. So Tuten will run around today and buzz around. So, he'll be good to go on Sunday.”

With Tuten in the line up and set to go without any limitations, the Jaguars should look to him to spark a running game that has been strong throughout the year but slipped a bit last week against the Ravens. He clearly was not 100% against the Ravens, but it was tough sledding for every member of the backfield, not just him.

The Jaguars had their third-worst rushing performance in terms of EPA/Rush during the 25-game Coen era on Thursday Night Football. Part of this had to do with execution, while another part of it had to do with a run-heavy second-half script after the Jaguars got up on the Ravens at halftime. Add in some bad weather that took the ball out of the hands of the passing game, and the Jaguars' rushing attack had the perfect storm for a regression game.

"You're in a setting where you're kind of running it, they know you're running it, everybody thinks that's easy, it's not. When you're not throwing it, you're not as balanced in those settings, and the weather and all that kind of played a part," Coen said last week. "It's that fine line of alright, we're going to keep our foot on the gas and go score 50 while not putting your quarterback and guys in harm's way as well when you know you kind of have the game wrapped up. So frustrating for sure in the moment. In the grand scheme of things, not concerned with those things at all.”

As Coen said, there should be no long-term concerns. But in an AFC where the race for the No. 1 seed will be important week in and week out, and the Jaguars will need their running game to continue hitting its stride over the second-half of the season.

The Jaguars' offense is at its best when its running game is hitting all cylinders since it allows Coen and Trevor Lawrence to lean into the play-action game, and because it keeps defenses on their heels when the Jaguars have a balanced attack. The balance needs the running game to make it work, and that running game needs to have a better outting this week.