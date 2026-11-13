Jaguars Midseason Awards: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter Headline AFC South's Top Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are at their halfway point, and there has been a lot of good football in the first nine weeks.

The Jaguars are set to kick off the second-half of their season in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, which gives us some time to take a look at how the first-half of the season played out exactly. With the Jaguars sitting at 6-2, how did they get there exactly?

We take a look at our Jaguars superlatives for the first-half of their season, with a nod to the players who best helped the Jaguars get in position for a playoff run in the AFC. So, who wins MVP, Rookie of the Year, and more?

MVP: Trevor Lawrence

Runner Up: Travis Hunter

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For my money, the Jaguars' best player so far this year has been quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He is making throws every single week that defy logic, and in all of the best ways. He has improved in really every possible metric this season, and he is arguably playing better football now than he did when he had hot runs in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Lawrence looks like an MVP, and it stands to reason that his elite-level play is the biggest reason the Jaguars have felt comfortable making so many big moves over the last two years.

There are a few different players who earned consideration here, such as Bhayshul Tuten. But at the end of the day. the second-most impactful Jaguars player week-to-week has been Travis Hunter in his role as a top cornerback for the franchise's top-ranked defense. We will talk more about Hunter later but, for now, it is only right to give Lawrence his flowers as the Jaguars' best and most impactful player in 2026 so far.

Offensive Player of Year: Bhayshul Tuten

Runner Up: Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) smiles as he crosses the goal line during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten has been one of the best running backs in football this season. He had big shoes to fill after the departure of Travis Etienne, but he has done a great job filling them. He has shown the full gauntlet this season, leading the Jaguars in touchdowns and scrimmage yards while showing off speed, toughness, and every trait needed out of a top back. He has been a true home run Day 3 pick for the Jaguars out of their 2025 draft class.

Defensive Player of Year: Travis Hunter

Runner Up: Davon Hamilton

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a real chance we see Travis Hunter get a Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro votes at the end of the year if he continues along his current trajectory. He has developed into a true shutdown cornerback, showing off play-making skills with two stellar red-zone interceptions. He has also played the run well and has simply taken off as he gets more and more reps at the cornerback spot. He has effectively taken away half of the field for the Jaguars' defense.

Part of the reason the Jaguars made such big moves along the defensive line has to do with the loss of Davon Hamilton for the season. Hamilton was having the best year of his career in 2026 and looked like the most important part of the defense as he set the tone against the run and freed up other play-makers throughout the front. Ventrell Miller would have been my third pick for this spot.

Rookie of the Year: Emmanuel Pregnon

Runner Up: Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a close one, and really you can give it to any one of Emmanuel Pregnon, Nate Boerkircher, or Josh Cameron. I am going to give the nod to Pregnon because he has had solid tape, solid metrics, and has started every single game for the Jaguars' high-powered offense this season. He can still improve, of course, but so far he looks like a major hit in the third-round. This should be the start of a long and productive career for Pregnon at the left guard spot, and he should only be able to build off of this momentum moving forward.

Boerkircher and Cameron have each played big roles for the Jaguars in 12 and 13 personnel, with Boerkircher catching two touchdowns and a 50+ yard pass over the last three games. Cameron has been reliable as a blocker and as a pass-catcher, and all three of these young players look like they are going to play important roles for the Jaguars' offense for years to come. The best is not yet here for this group, but these three players have all been very productive draft picks to date for the franchise.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Tem Lukabu

Runner Up: Chad Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach Tem Lukabu directs during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebackers coach Tem Lukabu has once again overseen a stellar pair of linebackers in Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller. A year after Devin Lloyd had his breakout season under Lukabu, Miller is now one of the league's most impressive and consistent linebackers, while Oluokun is having one of the best years of his entire career. Running backs coach Chad Morton deserves to be shouted out, too, but it is Lukabu who gets the nod here.

“I think Tem's done a phenomenal job. I've known Tem for a long time. I've always respected the job that he's done on the defensive side of the football. He's coordinated at Boston College and at a high level in college. And if you look at over the course of the last year, obviously Devin [Panthers LB Devin Lloyd] having the success he had last year, and then everybody is worried about that and what are we going to do there?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"I think Branson's [LB Branson Combs] improved tremendously. Ventrell has helped us tremendously. I think that Tem does such a good job because the standard is so high. He holds those guys to the same standard of Foye every single day in the meeting room, the way they communicate, the way they practice. It's a high standard and Tem's done a phenomenal job.”