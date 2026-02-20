Jaguars Find Best-Case Fit in Latest Mock Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made quite a bit of progress in 2025, but the 2026 offseason is about getting better.

The Jaguars don't pick until No. 56 in the 2026 NFL Draft due to the Travis Hunter trade, but their first pick is set to be an impactful one as they turn the page toward next season.

In the latest mock draft by The Athletic, there is reason to believe the new best-case scenario for the Jaguars has been found.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' Mock Haul

The Athletic's Jeff Howe drafted Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at No. 56, giving the Jaguars a talented cornerback to replace free agents Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Jags must address the secondary this offseason, and Igbinosun’s 6-2, 195-pound frame is ideal for an outside cornerback," Howe said.

"He plays with a level of physicality that has exposed him to penalties, but that can be harnessed by coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who should love the playing style. Coen also has a relationship with Ohio State coach Ryan Day, so he should be plenty familiar with the program’s draft prospects. Igbinosun should start immediately."

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, the biggest need on the Jaguars' roster as of today has to be cornerback. There are other spots, such as the defensive line, linebacker, safety, and so forth, but no room is set to lose as many players right now as the cornerback unit.

Brown and Newsome each spent extensive time as starters for the Jaguars' defense, especially down the stretch of the 2025 season. If the Jaguars don't retain either cornerback, that opens up quite the hole on the depth chart.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have some internal options at cornerback, of course, in Hunter and Jarrian Jones. Jourdan Lewis is coming off a season-ending first injury, but did thrive last year when in the starting lineup. But even with all of that in mind, the Jaguars need help at cornerback.

The reason this is a best-case scenario is because Igbinosun translates for a zone-based defense like the Jaguars'. He has a ton of production and games started under his belt, and he translates as a high-floor, high-ceiling option who could quickly become a No. 2 cornerback.

The Jaguars have several options they could go with the No. 56 pick, if that is even where they end up picking. But for now, this is one name to consider and remember come April.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

