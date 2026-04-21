Jaguars 7-Round Mock Draft: Complete Blueprint to Retaining AFC South Title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We made it. The 2026 NFL Draft, for all intents and purposes, is here.

While we are still a few sleeps away from seeing what Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone does with his 11 draft picks, it is time for the final mock draft projections to come in. We will do a Day 2 mock on Friday morning and a Day 3 mock on Saturday morning, but this is our final pre-draft seven-round mock.

Without further ado, here are 11 picks based on what we think the Jaguars would do.

2nd Round, No. 56: Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Jaguars can truly go BPA at No. 56 because there isn't any massive hole looming on the depth chart. They have some clear needs of course, but if the Jaguars had to put together a starting lineup today, they would be able to do so without much issue. With that said, there is a great chance the best player available at No. 56 will be a pass-rusher considering the absurd depth of this year's class.

Only so many pass-rushers will go in the first 55 picks, so while there will be a run at some point, I think the Jaguars can grab a good EDGE3 here. Gabe Jacas is a physical tone-setter on and off the field and checks a lot of boxes for the Jaguars. He may not have double-digit sack potential, but I can easily see a world where he provides 7.5 sacks in a rotational role at some point.

3rd Round, No. 81: Miami OT Markel Bell

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Markel Bell is someone we have been interested in for the Jaguars over the last few weeks. The Jaguars virtually met with Bell, who is a massive left tackle who played just about every single snap for Miami last year. He would give the Jaguars an option to develop at tackle while they have questions at the position, offering swing tackle ability early on as a rookie.

Bell checks other boxes for the Jaguars, too. He has a similar frame and profile to former Jaguars offensive tackle Fred Johnson, and he has an amazing success story. A former no-star recruit, he shined in JuCo for two years before heading to Miami and shining as their starting left tackle. This might be early for him, but offensive tackles with his traits rarely last very long.

3rd Round, No. 88: Florida State IDL Darrell Jackson Jr.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Jaguars just boosted their defensive line with the addition of former Atlanta Falcons second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro, who should provide them with some pass-rush depth at three-technique. That means the biggest true need the Jaguars have it defensive tackle is a backup nose tackle, and they get a heck of an option here in FSU's Darrell Jackson Jr.

A massive defensive lineman who is capable of playing multiple spots on the defensive line, Jackson is a top-notch run defender who specializes in block destruction. He won't ever get a ton of sacks, but he does show more promise as a pocket-pusher than many other defensive tackles in this class. Adding him and Orhorhoro each to the mix would make the Jaguars a better defensive tackle room.

3rd Round, No. 100: Georgia TE Oscar Delp

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The tight end who I believe might be the best fit for the Jaguars in the entire draft, Oscar Delp can do a little bit of everything. He has proven himself as an in-line blocker at Georgia, and this would help him transition seamlessly to Liam Coen's offense. But unlike many in-line specialists, Delp offers some real upside as a pass-catcher.

Delp might not be a difference-maker, but he would make the Jaguars a more dangerous tight end room while not offering any concessions as a blocker. Not many tight ends this year can say that, which makes Delp an attractive option.

4th Round, No. 124: Washington RB Jonah Coleman

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Jaguars seem fine at running back between Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Chris Rodriguez Jr., but it sure feels like recent signs are pointing toward the Jaguars adding a running back at some point. The Rams drafted one almost every single year James Gladstone was there, and we know Coen loves having options at the position.

Jonah Coleman is not the most dynamic runner in the draft, but he has proven production on the ground and through the air and offers pass-game upside as a blocker. He checks a lot of boxes

5th Round, No. 164: Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We wait until the fifth-round to grab a linebacker, but opt for the athletic and experienced Bryce Boettcher to take part in a battle with Ventrell Miller for a starting role. Boettcher plays with his hair on fire and does a lot of things as an agent of chaos in the middle of the defense that should appeal to the Jaguars and Anthony Campanile.

5th Round, No. 166: Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil runs after a catch against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly need to add some size at wide receiver, and they manage to do that here with the selection of Reggie Virgil. The 6-foot-3 receiver led Texas Tech in receptions last year after three years at Miami (Ohio) and has special teams experience on his resume. He might need some time to adjust to the NFL, but he is worth developing as a red-zone option.

6th Round, No. 203: Buffalo LB Red Murdock

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock (LB17) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Our second linebacker selected, Red Murdock could come in and compete with 2025 fourth-rounder Jack Kiser to be the backup middle linebacker. Murdock is a hammer against the run and forced more takeaways than anyone in the country. His pass coverage upside is limited, but he is intangibly prosperous.

7th Round No. 233: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warming up before the start of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have done a ton of homework on late Day 3 quarterbacks, and I believe the best option is Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. He is a quick processor, gets the ball out of his hand at a fast clip, and is accurate to all levels of the field. The lack of phsyical traits will push him down, but he has legit QB2 potential and could be a long-term replacement for Nick Mullens.

7th Round, No. 240: Texas Tech DL Skyler Gill-Howard

Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard reacts to a sack against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been no secret how I feel about Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard. He is a bit of a tweener size-wise and might be a pure sub-package player as a result, but he brings serious juice as an intertior pass-rusher. I think his ceiling could be that of an Arden Key-type player, and he is worth the roll of the dice this late.

7th Round, No. 245: Texas Tech DB Cole Wisniewski

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders safety Cole Wisniewski (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars used Day 3 last year to focus on intangibles and special teams, and they are able to get both with Texas Tech defensive back Cole Wisniewski. The Jaguars have room to add a safety after Andrew Wingard departed in free agency, and Wisniewski could come in and be a special teams ace to finish off the safety room as a rookie. He would not be needed much on defense considering the players in front of him, but he would be a sound addition.