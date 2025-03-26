Orange County Votes in Hopes of Drawing Jaguars
The city of Orlando has Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World. and the pro bowl games. What it doesn’t have, however, is an NFL team. That could change in a small way after an important meeting on Monday.
Florida Citrus Sports, the Orlando area’s sports commission, made a presentation to Orange County's Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee with an eye on 2027. That’s when the Jacksonville Jaguars need a one-year home while EverBank Stadium is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation.
Orlando seemed to gain an upper hand on Gainesville, the other city vying for the team in 2027, after the committee voted unanimously to provide up to $11 million in funding, according to WKMG in Orlando.
At Monday’s meeting, FCS president and CEO Steve Hogan told the committee that Jaguars home games could pump $200 million into the Orlando economy, or $20 million for every weekend the team hosts a game, including preseason.
“I think these numbers are very conservative,” Hogan said, noting local businesses such as restaurants and hotels would benefit tremendously.
“The time has come to act and provide our final proposal to the Jaguars to be considered at the May NFL owners meeting for a formal vote.”
Before the NFL can conduct that formal vote, the Jaguars need to make their own presentation – along with a recommendation. And Monday’s meeting may have sealed Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, which has hosted Pro Bowl festivities in six of the last eight seasons, as the team’s home in 2027.
“If we can get to a consensus, which I'm sure we'll be able to do that, we'll then go through the normal NFL-approval process,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said last month.
“Keep in mind, the approval process for a temporary stadium is the exact same as extending a lease. So, we not only have to have the league approval, committee approval, but also 75 percent of NFL owners agree.”
The Jaguars also have a multi-year agreement to play at least one game per year at London’s Wembley Stadium.
The Orlando Business Journal reported last month that Camping World Stadium could be in line for its own renovation, a $400 million facelift.
