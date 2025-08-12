Parker Washington Makes Case for Jaguars' WR3 Spot
The Jacksonville Jaguars set out this offseason to upgrade an offense that finished just 26th in total points and 25th in yards. They began that endeavor by replacing former head coach Doug Pederson with 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Coen oversaw an air attack led by Baker Mayfield that ranked in the top three for both passing yards and touchdowns.
Jacksonville will be hoping that he can work that same magic for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game. They did more than just hire a new head coach and revamp the system, though. They also made upgrades in personnel, starting with taking wide receiver Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He's expected to play cornerback as well, but his primary goal will be to provide a consistent weapon for Lawrence opposite rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville may have a dangerous young wideout duo now, but there are still many question marks along its roster. One of the most pressing issues is over who will emerge as the WR3 for the Jaguars.
Parker Washington could overtake free agent acquisition Dyami Brown as the Jacksonville Jaguars' WR3
The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed their third wide receiver spot in free agency, signing Dyami Brown to a one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed contract. This is sort of a "prove-it" deal for the fifth-year wideout out of the University of North Carolina.
He started his career playing behind Terry McLaurin and the other established Washington Commanders weapons. Due to a lack of opportunity, he's only garnered a 17-game average of 16 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown. Jacksonville is hoping that he can establish himself as a more consistent threat in the passing game with increased opportunity.
Unfortunately, he came along pretty slowly in training camp. In their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he failed to register a target in his lone series of the night. However, he did get a designed carry for seven yards.
On the other hand, Parker Washington drew five targets and reeled in three catches, albeit for only five yards. Still, it was an encouraging sign of the trust that Jacksonville's quarterbacks have in him and a testament to his ability to make himself available.
Unlike Brown, Washington has been consistently impressive throughout training camp, regularly making plays in practice. He emerged as one of Mac Jones' favorite targets down the stretch last season, overtaking Gabe Davis in both total targets and catches on the year. He could do the same to Dyami Brown if the Jaguars' free agent acquisition doesn't step up soon.
