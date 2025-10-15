Puka Nacua's Role Will Play Key Factor For Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be keeping a close eye on their opponents injury reports this weekend.
While the Jaguars have several of their own injuries to monitor -- such as the one to center Robert Hainsey. But it is the injury to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua that the Jaguars will likely see impact them the most.
Nacua Update
If the Rams are without Nacua on Sunday, that will obviously take quite the toll on Sean McVay's offense. Nacua is the leading candidate for Offensive Player of the Year, and the Jaguars have already shown they struggle to limit No. 1 receivers after allowing big plays to Ja'Marr Chase, Nico Collins, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
If the Jaguars do not have to face Nacua, then the state of their secondary greatly improves entering a critical Week 7 battle. That is just the simple reality of the situation and the role that Nacua plays for the Rams' offense.
With this in mind, it is growing increasingly clear that Nacua will likely be on the sidelines when the Jaguars and Rams face off in London. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is the latest insider to cast doubt over his availability.
"The Rams head to London with uncertainty around the league's receptions leader. Receiver Puka Nacua avoided major damage to his ankle Sunday against Baltimore, but the people I've talked to believe he is a long shot Sunday against Jacksonville," Fowler said. "Los Angeles gets a much-needed bye week after that, giving Nacua and others the chance to heal. Nacua's physical style of play could lead the Rams to sit him."
This does not mean anything is official, of course. The first injury report of Week 7 has yet to formally come in, while Nacua is a tough player who has been able to battle through injuris before. Even if it looks doubtful today that Nacua is set to play, there is no reason to think anything is near 100% at this point.
But if Nacua does sit, then the Jaguars will need to make sure they take advantage of the situation and don't let the Rams beat them without their top playmaker.
