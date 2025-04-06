Jaguars' Rival Titans' Latest Move Clears Up NFL Draft
It has been widely expected for most of the offseason that the AFC South would see a new starting quarterback added via the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 pick.
With the Titans kicking off the 2025 NFL Draft later this month, they are widely expected to use the selection on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
That much has been made more and more clear over the last several weeks especially. With each pasing day, it looks more and more like the Jacksonville Jaguars will face Ward twice next season as opposed to Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
And this weekend, it appears the Titans have made their intentions even more clear in the wake of Sanders' pro day earlier this week.
Per Tennessee Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans and Sanders' camp have both agreed to cancel Sanders' upcoming private workout. The workout was scheduled for April 9, but the two sides agreed it was no longer needed after the Titans sent a large contingent to watch Sanders at his Pro Day.
"The Titans have seen four years of game film, scouted multiple games, hosted Sanders on a 30 visit, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive," Wyatt said.
Perhaps the Titans just simply do not need to see more after an already extensive scouting process that saw them meet with the Sanders camp at his pro day. But perhaps the Titans are also ready to finally zero in on Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.
"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said. "And Travis, everything you see on film – he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive. It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape – he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today."
Perhaps the Titans throw a last minute curveball at the draft, but it sure seems like Ward is expected to join Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Daniel Jones in the AFC South in the next few weeks.
