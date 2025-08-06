Sean McVay's Lasting Impact on Jaguars' Liam Coen
For the first several years of Liam Coen's NFL coaching career, there was one true and clear constant: Sean McVay.
The coach who gave Coen his start in the NFL, McVay has long had a lasting impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-year head coach. And listening to Coen speak about his former boss this week on The Rich Eisen Show, it is easy to see why.
Sean McVay's Impact
"Yeah, Sean made such an impact on me. Still does to this day with the conversations that we had really going throughout this process, throughout the season last year in Tampa, but also throughout the head coaching search, the process," Coen said.
"So much of our culture and so much of the things that we end up doing here, in terms of the way that we want to communicate with each other, the respect that we have between player to coach, coach to player, staff to staff, everybody in the building. A lot of that comes from Sean and from the building that I was in in LA for 2018 really, through 2020."
For Coen and the Jaguars, the clear hope is they can replicate in many ways what the Rams have built under McVay over the last decade.
And if that happens, we will know exactly who started it.
"It was one of the more infectious buildings I've ever been in. And you know, Sean, he has that ability to to elevate people with his presence, with his energy, with his words. And that was something that my first few years in LA, that I felt from him was, man, you don't do this to get a pat on the back as a coach, right?" Coen said.
"You just, you do your job, you kind of stay in your lane, and you put your head down and work. And he kind of showed a different side of the person of being a coach, and how we can kind of connect with people, both your staff, your players, everybody in the building, in a different way. And it kind of opened my eyes to say, man, like we can say we appreciate one another. We can say you're doing a great job. And all it did was make me want to work harder for him. And that was pretty sustained throughout my time with him.
