2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Jaguars Making Massive Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a great job in putting the right pieces in place this offseason to turn things around next season. All the moves the franchise has made this offseason have been to start winning now but also in the future. The Jaguars roster is full of young talented players, now they just have to put it together.
That is why owner Shad Khad hired head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone to lead the way. These two can get the Jaguars going in the right direction as they bring their brilliant football minds to Jacksonville. They do not want to wait around until they start winning; they want to jump on it right away, starting in 2025.
The new regime has made plenty of moves and now will look to add more talent to their young roster in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have found talent in recent drafts and the new regime will look to do the same in a couple of weeks.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports has the Jaguars making a move from the second round to move back up to the end of the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jaguars will receive the No. 32 overall pick in the draft. And the Eagles will receive the 36th overall pick and the 107th overall pick from the Jaguars.
Stackpole has the Jaguars trading up to the end of the first round and talking Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"The Jaguars need another playmaker to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. and they take matters into their own hands by trading back into the first round for Emeka Egbuka. Jacksonville parts ways with picks Nos. 36 and 107 (Round 4) to move up four spots for the Ohio State standout," said Stackpole.
Egbuka would be a great fit with receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars will always want to get another talented receiver for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars would likely be open to take another talented receiver in the first round as they did with Thomas last season.
Gladstone and Coen will remain aggressive and that can be their thing in the NFL Draft as well. They will look at any way to get better. The Jaguars have put themselves in a position to be successful next season.
