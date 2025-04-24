BREAKING: Jaguars' Boselli Offers Scouting Report of Mason Graham
For months, it appeared to many the Jacksonville Jaguars were set to select Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That has certainly changed over the course of the last week, however, with a host of national insiders pushing against the idea of the Jaguars selecting Graham leading up to the draft. Most now have the Jaguars going with an offensive skill player such as Ashton Jeanty or Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 5 pick, while there remains a chance the Jaguars try to trade up for Travis Hunter.
With that said, it does not appear this is strictly because the Jaguars are down on the draft's top defensive tackle. Speaking on the Brent and Austen Show on Action Sports Jax ahead of the draft's first round, Jaguars executive vice president Tony Boselli gave his scouting report on Graham and why he is a fan of his game.
"Yeah, Mason Graham is a fun guy to watch on tape," Boselli said. "His ability to use his hands. Undersized a little bit, you would say, but his strength is leverage, and his ability to get off blocks and find the ball is pretty impressive. He's a really good football player."
While it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Graham is a favorite to go at No. 5, it is clear he should still be an option because he is the best defensive tackle in a stacked class.
"If you watch this kid, the performance level of him each week. I mean, he was popping in those games. And he did it his whole career, he wasn't just a one-year guy," ESPN's Mel Kiper said about Graham earlier this offseason.
"So I think he is tough to block because he understands. He has violent hands, he understands leverage and technique, and he is slithery. He can get in that backfield and wreak havoc. I think inside pressure affects quarterbacks more than anything."
We will find out tonight whether the Jaguars will add Graham to their defensive line or if they will instead look to give franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence another weapon to work with.
