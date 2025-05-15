Tony Boselli Believes Liam Coen is Equipped With Special Trait
The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for new head coach Liam Coen.
After a brilliant season in 2024 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Coen's ability to develop an offense is arguably the biggest reason he is the Jaguars' coach today -- and this ability goes far further than many might realize.
During an appearance on 'Jaguars Today' on 1010XL, Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli explained one trait that has already stood out about his team's new head coach.
"And what people don't probably realize, our fans, is Liam could coach every position on the offense," Boselli said.
"Like the details he understands of offensive line, playing technique and how to go about it. It's remarkable. And you realize really quickly this is a guy who grew up on the sidelines with a dad who is a coach, and he's a coach's kid, and I've been thoroughly impressed with everything, how he's done everything to date, and really going about and leading our team. And then the fun part for me, if he's a guy is fun to work with, He's a good dude. He's a guy I look forward to."
Coen's upbringing and calling card is of course at the quarterback position, and that is where the Jaguars will hope to see the biggest jump this year as he sinks his hooks into Trevor Lawrence.
But quarterback is far from the only position the Jaguars need to see improve on offense, and that is where Coen's knowledge of every position will come in handy.
Coen has trusted assistants at every position group on offense, but he is also able to float from position to position in practice instead of simply focusing on Lawrence's development. And that is exactly what the Jaguars' rookie head coach did at rookie minicamp last week, dividing his time throughout the entire roster instead of just working with the quarterbacks.
Coen is a brilliant offensive mind, and the Jaguars will look to his brilliance to help them improve by leaps and bounds all around the offense this year.
If Coen can do that, then he will give the Jaguars their best chance to be a tough out every single week.
