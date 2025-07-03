Tony Khan Impressed by Liam Coen's Plan for Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and co-owner Tony Khan has seen first-hand how deep the plans are for the Jaguars' deployment of rookie sensation Travis Hunter Jr., and there is a reason he is a big believer in the process.
Most importantly, Khan's belief is rooted in the pre-draft work the franchise's scouting and coaching staff put into planning for the Hunter move.
During a recent interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Khan detailed why he has been impressed by the plan Coen and his staff have put together for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I think he's been super open about it, that Liam plans to involve Travis on offense and defense. I think in our offseason activities already, early in minicamp, and we've seen Travis work on both sides," Khan said.
"And really he's been very impressive on both sides, and it's very early, but I think he's got a great group of coaches to work with on both sides of the ball, so we're really excited about it, and I think Liam's talked about it a good amount that he really believes Travis can contribute on offense and defense."
Just like Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said earlier this month, the parameters of what Hunter's role will be will likely changed on a game-by-game basis. Sometimes, even during the game.
That is where the Jaguars and Coen's staff will have to be flexible, and that is what Coen and co. have shown Khan thus far.
"I think there's going to be different game flow. I mean, you're you're an expert, you're one of the leading commentators in NFL history. So you know very well that different games have different flows," Khan told Eisen.
"I know he's going to contribute and play a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball, and it's going to be really great for the Jags, which I think we have such a great group of young players and a great young core and now to be able to add a player like Travis Hunter, it's really exciting."'
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk all things Travis Hunter and the Jaguars!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter and the Jaguars' plan when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.