The Jaguars' RB Battle Will Be One to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense just got a whole lot more exciting with the addition of WR/DB Travis Hunter. With him and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. lining up next to one another, we know the passing attack is going to be electric. But what about the run game?
A battle between three competent running backs is causing drama in Jacksonville. Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and Bhayshul Tuten all want their chance to shine, but there's only so many offensive snaps in one game.
ESPN writer Ben Solak expressed his thoughts on the competition, highlighting the specific areas where each running back excels.
"A three-headed battle is underway in Jacksonville," said Solak.
"The presumed starter is Travis Etienne Jr., a 2021 first-round pick who has started 46 of a possible 53 games since entering the league. But last season, he lost touches to Tank Bigsby, a 2023 second-rounder who shined when Etienne missed time with a shoulder injury. From Week 5 on in 2024, Bigsby outrushed Etienne 147 to 103 and was statistically superior by almost all measures: 0.01 EPA per rush to Etienne's minus-0.13, 38.8% success rate to Etienne's 35.9% and 2.33 yards after contact per rush to Etienne's 1.36."
"Now, the offensive staff in Jacksonville has been overhauled, and new coach Liam Coen used a two-headed backfield well when he was coordinating the Buccaneers' offense last season. So why not just play Etienne and Bigsby in a committee? Because a third back has entered the fray in fourth-rounder Bhayshul Tuten, whom the Jaguars drafted in April."
While Tuten isn't exactly in the running for the top spot, he still has a good chance to carve out a decent role within the offense.
"I'm fairly certain Tuten will play a solid role in the backfield, as he is the recent acquisition relative to the two veterans this new staff is inheriting," Solak continued. "But there aren't enough touches to feed three backs, which means Etienne and Bigsby will contend for the 1A role.
"Given what we saw last season, I think Bigsby will win that battle in a fair fight -- the decision might come down to which back returns more capital in a trade."
