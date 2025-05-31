Jaguars, AFC South Given Troubling Ranking
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a part of the AFC South ebbing and flowing in recent years, and last year they certainly contributed to the division's underwhelming performance.
The last two seasons of AFC South play have been defined by the Houston Texans on top while the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and the Jaguars have battled injuries at the quarterback position and dysfunction on and off the field.
With each team making significant moves this offseason to fix past issues -- and with the Jaguars and Titans making the first two picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, the potential is certainly there.
But until the entire division meets their potential, the AFC South will continued to be looked upon as one of the weaker divisions in the NFL.
In a recent ranking of all divisions, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr made it clear where the Jaguars and their AFC South peers stand entering 2025 as they were ranked the worst division in football.
"Outside of the Houston Texans, the AFC South was horrible last season. The Tennessee Titans were tied for the worst record in the NFL, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were a disaster from the start. Tennessee has Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick in hopes of turning the franchise around while the Jaguars are building their fortunes around Travis Hunter -- and could be a team to significantly improve in 2025," Kerr said.
"The Indianapolis Colts need to figure out the Anthony Richardson situation if they wish to compete for the division, which seems to be the Texans' to lose. How good are the Texans, who have a foundation in place but tore up their entire offensive line? The AFC South can improve in 2025. The division certainly can't be worse than last year."
The Jaguars look to be the best bounce-back candidate in the AFC South thanks to the addition of Hunter and the hirings of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. If the Jaguars can pull that off, they can at least be a part of the positive change that the AFC South needs to see in the upcoming future.
If not, then the AFC South will continue to linger near the bottom of the NFL.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the AFC South ranking and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the AFC South ranking and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE