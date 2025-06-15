Do Jaguars Have the Best Linebackers in AFC South?
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an embarrassing and underwhelming campaign, finishing with a 4-13 record and ranked among the worst defenses in the NFL. Several of the team's issues occurred with their group of linebackers which faced inconsistencies and injuries throughout the season.
If Jacksonville is to become a much stronger defense under defensive coordinator and former Green Bay linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, their linebackers must perform at a higher level. That includes Devin Lloyd, who enters a contract season as a former first-round pick with plenty to prove ahead of next offseason.
However, the Jaguars feature a steady group of talent and depth at a position where coaching plays a key role in their success. Foyesade Oluokon is a quality starter when healthy while Chad Muma and Ventrell Miller provide sufficient depth. Draft picks Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod will play key roles as well.
With that said, does Jacksonville have the best group of linebackers in the AFC South? Let's take a closer look at their division rivals.
Indianapolis Colts
Zaire Franklin is the man of this linebacker corps with over 166 tackles in each of the last three seasons as one of the most productive 'backers in the league. Second-year player Jaylon Carlies will look to build on a flashy 2025 rookie campaign as the SAM in Lou Anarumo's defense.
Behind the presumptuous starters are Segun Olubi and Cameron McGrone, a former standout defender at Michigan. Olubi hasn't seen the field much but has flashed when he gets his opportunities, while McGrone provides high upside as a potential starter. This is a room I'm quite intrigued by heading into this season.
Tennessee Titans
Cody Barton joins the team after a productive tenure with the Denver Broncos. He will be the top inside linebacker in Dennard Wilson's defense and provides some quality skills to the table for an overall solid front seven. Otis Reese IV is a physical downhill defender who consistently puts on teach tape on how to fill gaps and take on blockers in the alley.
Cedric Gray provides the Titans with a third down pass coverage skill set that lacks in both Barton and Reese overall. Gray's athleticism and explosiveness will be valuable to this group. James Williams Jr. provides sufficient depth and special teams ability for this group of linebackers.
Houston Texans
Houston has a strong defensive unit under head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke. It helps to have a strong linebacker corps that features quality talents and adequate depth across the board.
Azeez Al-Shaair does not have the good graces of Jaguars fans after last season. However, he remains a strong MIKE defender with Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o on the upswing as potential high-end pieces of the Texans defense. The depth of this group is reliable with the additions of E.J. Speed and Nick Niemann in free agency, adding on to an already strong defense overall.
Who has the best LB corps in the AFC South?
It is hard to argue that Houston lacks any degrading talent in this group. The Texans are stout on the second level with three linebackers that can pick up the slack any Sunday. To'oTo'o makes me the most excited of the bunch as his play from his rookie to sophomore campaign made a drastic jump, making expectations for the former Tennessee and Alabama standout that much higher.
The Colts and Titans provide some upside as do the Jaguars if their unit can straighten out. A key piece to Jacksonville success with their group is Lloyd, who needs a big season in a contract year that could help his team significantly with a jump in play.
