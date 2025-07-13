3 Jaguars Who Will Have Shot at First Pro Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a host of Pro Bowlers in recent years, ranging from Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram to Josh Hines-Allen and Brian Thomas to Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik.
The question entering 2025 is will any Jaguars earn their first Pro Bowl nod and join their teammates in the franchise's history books? We take a look at which Jaguars should have the best chance to do so.
Travon Walker
After back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, Travon Walker has certainly arrived as one of the most consistent edge rushers in football today. Between his sack production and what he does in the run game, along with the fact he is still growing as a high-ceiling defender, then it is not out of the question to think he could be in line for a career season in 2025.
Considering the Jaguars have improved pass-rush depth and should in theory have an improved secondary, look for Walker's numbers to take a leap in 2025 and for the accolades to quickly follow in pursuit.
Walker Little
To say the AFC is light on offensive tackle talent is an understatement. Of the 10 tackles ranked by ESPN as the best in the NFL, only two are in the AFC: Rashawn Slater and Dion Dawkins. Joe Alt likely belongs on the list, too, but the conference is thin on talent at the position. That means the door could be wide open for a first-time Pro Bowler like Walker Little.
Little has gone underrated throughout his career to this point due to the last regime's odd and bizarre usage of the 2021 second-round pick. As a full-time starter at last, he should be able to change the narrative in 2025.
Tyson Campbell
When healthy, Tyson Campbell is a true Pro Bowl talent. He got snubbed in 2022, and had flashes in each of the last two seasons of Pro Bowl-level play before injuries sidelined him and his progress. Now that he is 100% healthy, Campbell should be in line to make a run for his first Pro Bowl nod.
With a new defensive scheme that plays to his strengths and will allow him to be more of a playmaker in the secondary, this could truly be a career year for the former No. 33 overall pick and the ace of the Jaguars' secondary.
