BREAKING: Trevor Lawrence Reacts to Jaguars Drafting Travis Hunter
Trevor Lawrence is all in on the Jacksonville Jaguars' newest superstar.
The Jaguars selected star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 2 selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, giving Lawrence a brand new weapon.
"Welcome brother let’s get to work! Jaguars boys are cookin’," Lawrence said.
The Jaguars made a major trade to land Hunter, selecting him with the No. 2 pick after moving from No. 5 overall.
In the trade, the Jaguars sent the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, the No. 126 pick in the fourth-round, and the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick.
The Jaguars received the No. 2 pick, the No. 104 pick (fourth-rounder) and the No. 200 pick (sixth-round).
Long seen as the best player in the entire draft, the Jaguars now have a player who will be expected to make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.
The Jaguars have said the plan is to start him on offense since his most natural position is on defense. Hunter will now be expected to form a dynamic combination with both Brian Thomas on offense and Tyson Campbell on defense.
With the selection, Hunter became the first player to ever be announced as both a cornerback and a wide receiver when drafted.
Hunter seems all-in on how the Jaguars plan to deploy him on both sides of the ball. Hunter starred at both cornerback and wide receiver and has made it known that he will expect to do the same at the NFL level.
"They told me they are going to go out there and let me do what I do. They put me on the phone with both coordinators, so I am going to go out there and do what I can do," Hunter said in his immediate interview after the selection."
The biggest winner from the move surely looks to be Lawrence, who now has two rare talents at wide receiver to grow with under new head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars are the newest, boldest team and ready to shake things up. And their franchise quarterback is already over the moon about the pick.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking story on Travis Hunter.
We also want to hear from you about Hunter, so you can let us know your thoughts also when you visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.