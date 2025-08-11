Trevor Lawrence Unveils Unexpected Source of Confidence for Jaguars' Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been a hot topic of discussion throughout the 2025 NFL offseason. The team brought in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach to see if he can replicate the electricity he captured with Baker Mayfield for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing attack.
Not only do they have a new play-caller, but they also added a brand new weapon with second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. While he's expected to play cornerback for Jacksonville too, his primary responsibility will be to give Lawrence another reliable playmaker opposite rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars got an early look at their new offense under Coen's system in their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The starters only played one series, marching 44 yards in 12 plays, resulting in three points on a Cam Little field goal. Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the first-team offense only had one drive, but there were plenty of key takeaways from their 25-31 loss to the Steelers.
Cam Little's range will be a major boon to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a decent look at Travis Hunter Jr. in NFL action, as he garnered 18 total snaps, 10 on offense and eight on defense. He only registered two catches for nine yards and a missed tackle, but he looked encouragingly comfortable on both sides of the ball.
Trevor Lawrence played pretty well in his first series in Liam Coen's new offense. He notched 43 yards on a clean six-of-seven passing, finishing with a 92.3 passer rating. The player of the game for the Jaguars that night had to be kicker Cam Little, though, who nailed a 70-yard field goal that would have been the longest make in NFL history.
After the game, Lawrence spoke on how Little's massive leg could be a huge advantage for Jacksonville's offense next season:
"It's unbelievable, especially with the new kickoff deal, more returns lead to typically better field position, and if it goes in the endzone, you get it at the 35. With him tonight, what was that? 10 yards away from the field goal? I don't think we're going to be necessarily kicking 70-yarders in the first quarter or anything like that, so we would like to get him a little closer, but unbelievable to see him make that. He's an awesome guy, awesome player, obviously. But, yeah, that's huge. Especially those two-minute drills. If you can get it near the 50, you've got a really good shot. Having a guy like that is a weapon."
The Jaguars will be looking to get in the end zone as often as they can in 2025, but they'll take any points they can get. Having someone they can trust to knock down 50- and 60-yard kicks will take the pressure off their offense, open up the playbook, and make opposing defenses think twice about their coverages.