BREAKING: Travis Hunter's Status vs. Saints Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be missing a host of players during their Week 2 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, including dynamic rookie star Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars announced the following players would not suit up against the Saints:
- Wide Receiver Travis Hunter
- Cornerback Tyson Campbell
- Wide Receiver Dyami Brown
- Safety Caleb Ransaw
- Cornerback Montaric Brown
- Linebacker Jalen McLeod
- Offensive Lineman Chuma Edoga
- Linebacker Dennis Gardeck
- Offensive Lineman Cole Van Lanen
- Offensive Lineman Anton Harrison
- Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead
Hunter sat out Friday’s practice with what head coach Liam Coen said was a precautionary measure for an upper body injury.
Previously, Hunter practiced in all 15 of the Jaguars training camp practices, including both scrimmages and their preseason opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jaguars announced their starters would play via social media on Saturday, with head coach Liam Coen being undecided on Friday.
With Hunter out, the Jaguars are down two of their top cornerbacks between him and Campbell; they are also down two starting receivers between him and Brown.
"Obviously, there is a huge difference between being in conditioning test shape and football shape as we all know. We still have a few weeks till we have to go play a game for sixty minutes, in that stadium at 1:00, which is kind of the goal. I don't want to peak tomorrow, and now we'll have to pull back on them to get their legs back and now we're going into week one slow or slower. The goal is to peak at Carolina. I'm not expecting them to probably be in full sixty minute shape at the moment," Coen said on Friday.
"That's still a work in progress. The point you made was the point we talked about yesterday a lot was when you start to get into those moments, that's when we need to do more that come together, like, communicate more. Your legs are starting to go. You're starting to get tired. Force communication. Force to get my cleats in the ground and get into the proper stance so that, man, my fundamentals, my mind is right prior to the play. Then, yeah, you're going to have to fight through some of these days in camp and some of these hot days, and we're going in a full scrimmage like that. It's great that we're able to kind of replicate those moments, and hopefully, we can get another one this weekend.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in the Week 2 inactives.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Week 2 inactives when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE