Why Jaguars Should Be Interested in Noah Fant
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter training camp this week with a sufficient roster that has plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager got busy in their first offseason together, looking to add fresh faces and competition across the board.
They have done so successfully for the most part. Depth has been added to numerous position groups like the secondary, defensive line, edge rusher, linebacker, running back, and wide receiver.
Most of the Jaguars' roster will be competitive this summer, which could lead to tensions and scuffles. That is a great sign of the want and need from the players for success with an organization that has hit its floor in this era of Jaguars football with quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm.
The Jaguars know they are talented, and they have the quarterback to take them as far as he can. Coen will be tasked with getting Lawrence to be the high-end passer many envision him to be, and a successful season for No. 16 could also mean success for the team as a whole.
However, there is one position that has intrigued me with the lack of competition for the starting job, and that is tight end with expected starter Brenton Strange. The former Penn State standout enters his third year in the league as an unquestioned cog at the position, but Gladstone & Co. did not add anyone to make him earn that spot, even with the depth signings made at tight end.
Recently, the Seattle Seahawks released talented pass-catching tight end Noah Fant, opening the door for teams across the league to add a move-tight end that can be an effective player for their passing game. The Jaguars should be one of those teams vying for Fant's services, and here is why.
Strange has done enough to earn himself the starting job at TE for Jacksonville. However, if Coen wants to run an effective 12 personnel package, Fant would be perfect as the 'F' player in the offense that can be moved around in different alignments, whether it is as a big slot, outside, or off the ball as the wing player in offset looks.
Fant is also a great athlete, pass catcher, and route runner that any team would love to have on their roster. He would add yet another sufficient weapon to Lawrence's arsenal that already has Strange, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, and Dyami Brown among others.
A deal would likely be a one-year "prove-it" contract with incentives, but adding a veteran tight end like Fant that can add more factors and trouble to an opposing defense is hard to ignore.
