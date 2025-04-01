Why Liam Coen Believes in Jaguars WR Dyami Brown
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of Dyami Brown.
Signed to a one-year deal in free agency, Brown is the only major addition the Jaguars have made to their pass-catchers unit this offseason. With old and familiar faces like Christian Kirk and Evan Engram leaving the roster this offseason, Brown is going to be expected to replace a lot of production.
The Jaguars have made it clear from the jump that they believe Brown is just the person who can do it, too. Not only did Jaguars general manager James Gladstone long have respect for Brown's game and skill set, but Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is a clear believer in his talent and trajectory as well.
“You look at somebody that’s able to attack the field at all three levels. He can go down the field on the post, in the go, in the pylons and be the top shelf, but also you can throw him a screen and he can go and do something with it," Coen said on Monday.
"I can’t coach that. I can’t coach you to go and make three people miss after you’ve caught the ball. We can try. I’ll teach an obstacle course, some open field running, sideline stiff arm, but at the end of the day, we’re getting the play so you can go be you with the ball in your hands. That’s what he can do."
Coen has proven has can scheme up production for receivers, and he has also proven he can get talents like Brown in the right situations to thrive. Brown is a smart fit for Coen's offense thanks to what he does after the catch, and it is clear what kind of expectations Coen has for his newest weapon.
"Hopefully, he’ll be able to help us at all three levels. He’s hungry. He’s coming off a successful end of the year. He wants to continue to do that, and that’s what’s been fun about having those conversations with him," Coen said.
We will see soon just how much of an impact Brown will make on the Jaguars' offense, but it is clear the team's leaders are all in on what he can bring to the unit.
