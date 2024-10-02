New York Jets Trade Target Davante Adams Has Surprisingly Low Trade Value
Davante Adams has officially requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, a decision that seems long overdue.
Even when the Raiders landed Adams, it was considered a questionable move.
Fast forward to 2024, and there doesn't seem to be a better time than now to move on from the elite wide receiver.
Adams might still be a top-five receiver, but he's certainly gone under the radar a bit over the past two seasons.
That's, in large part, due to him playing in Las Vegas. He's still been great, posting 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 after a 1,500-yard showing in 2022.
However, due to his contract situation and a few other factors, his trade value might be lower than ever.
For the New York Jets to land him, they'd need a favorable deal. Perhaps they'd get aggressive and do whatever it takes to trade for Adams, but one could even argue that this offense would still need help in other departments for it to click.
Regarding his value, Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes he might only cost a third-round pick, which the Jets should jump all over if that's how it plays out.
"There will be a number of teams interested in Adams, which will unquestionably help drive up his value. Given his age, hamstring injury, the amount of money he is owed this season and his uncertain contract situation after 2024, though, a second-round pick might be an aggressive ask, let alone additional compensation. My belief is the Raiders would be more likely to land a third-round pick, perhaps one that could become a second-round pick if he remains on his new team's roster into the 2025 campaign."
The 31-year-old has a history with Aaron Rodgers. When they were both on the Green Bay Packers, they were arguably the best duo in the NFL.
Rodgers is much older now, so perhaps that duo wouldn't look the same, but it'd still be a big help due to Garrett Wilson's struggles.
Wilson has had a brutal start to the year, a major issue for a New York team with Super Bowl aspirations.
It's also possible that if Adams was on the team, Wilson could benefit from it. Defenses would have to focus on the future Hall of Famer, allowing the youngster to get open.
Only time will tell what the Raiders decide to do, but this is a good spot to be in for the Jets and one they need to take advantage of.