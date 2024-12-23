New York Jets Insider Explains Why General Manager Job is Desirable
The New York Jets started its search for a new general manager this week with three interviews, including two former NFL general managers.
This came during a week in which an article in The Athletic went in-depth into the franchise’s overall dysfunction, with owner Woody Johnson at the head of that dysfunction. It also came after several NFL insiders and analysts lobbed criticism at quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with one calling him a “narcissist.”
So, why on earth would a prospective general manager want to take over a franchise with that level of dysfunction and hasn’t been to the playoffs in 14 years, the longest active streak among North American pro sports franchises? There are actually good reasons.
SNY’s Connor Hughes explained one of the biggest reasons during his on-field report before the Jets’ (4-11) game with the Rams (9-6) on Sunday, a game the Jets lost, 19-9.
While there has been plenty of discussion around the number of players that could hit free agency after this season — upwards of 30, Hughes said he talked to sources around the league this week that cited the players that are under contract as part of the reason prospective GMs will be interested.
“The Jets are believed to be one of the more desirable destinations across the NFL and the players that they currently have under contract are a big reason why,” Hughes said. “You know about Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, Garrett Wilson, Will McDonald … but the fact that the Jets also have four of their five offensive lineman locked in place that, is a major luxury for anyone who is going to take this job.”
The only starting offensive lineman set to hit free agency after the season is right tackle Morgan Moses, per Spotrac. Another veteran tackle, Tyron Smith, is on injured reserve and New York’s most recent first-round pick, Olu Fashanu, has taken over the position.
His play has earned praised from Rodgers and the coaching staff and he appears to be one of the building blocks for the future.
New York puts its general manager search on pause for Sunday’s game after interviewing three candidates during the week — former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy.
The Jets have announced those interviews after their conclusion and will announce interviews as they conclude. New York can only interview candidates that are not employed in the NFL right now. The Jets can start interviewing candidates currently employed by teams two days after the end of the regular season.