New York Jets Interview Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy for General Manager Opening
The New York Jets announced their third official interview for their vacant general manager position this week, this time with Jim Nagy.
Nagy has run the Senior Bowl since 2018. The game is the premier stop for NFL general managers and scouts in January. May of the top NFL draft prospects who've completed their college eligibility participate in the game.
Earlier this week the Jets interviewed former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.
Before the Senior Bowl, Nagy worked in NFL personnel for more than 20 years, most recently as the southeast scout for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-18.
After an internship with the Green Bay Packers in 1996, he later became a scout with Washington, New England and Kansas City.
He has four Super Bowl rings, one with Green Bay, two with New England and one with Seattle.
Nagy has never been an NFL general manager.
The Jets began official interviews this week for the GM position. The Jets are only able to interview candidates that are not employed by NFL teams. New York can begin interviewing candidates for both GM and head coach that are employed by NFL teams two days after the end of the regular season.
The Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas last month, who was hired six years ago and failed to get New York into the playoffs. Phil Savage, a former NFL general manager, is the interim GM.
New York also fired head coach Robert Saleh five games into the season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is the interim coach, but he is not expected to be a candidate for the job, as the Jets have only won two games since he’s taken over.
Earlier this week New York was also expected to interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who was in NFL personnel for a decade until transitioning to television. He has not been interviewed yet, as the Jets have committed to announcing all interviews during the search.
The Jets announced a partnership with The 33rd Team, a search firm managed by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, to help facilitate the search for both a general manager and a head coach.
It’s expected that New York owner Woody Johnson will hire a general manager first and then a head coach, though there is reporting that he’s flexible about the order, depending on the candidate.