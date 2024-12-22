New York Jets General Manager, Coaching Job Search News, Tracker
The New York Jets begun the process of looking for a new general manager and new head coach in early December.
Owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after five games and later fired general manager Joe Douglas, creating openings at both positions.
The Jets partnered with The 33rd Team, which is run by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and another former NFL general manager, Rick Spielman, in an effort to help New York vet candidates for both positions.
The Jets made the decision to release the names of every general manager and head-coaching candidate they interview during the process.
You can follow along at this general manager and coaching search tracker to keep up with every candidate the Jets have interviewed and every major piece of news that comes out of the search, including stories around the hirings at both positions.
Dec. 19: Jim Nagy, GM Candidate
New York announced its interview with Nagy, a former NFL scout who runs the Senior Bowl. Nagy has four Super Bowl rings as a scout with three different NFL teams but has never been a general manager. His work with the Senior Bowl is well-respected around the league and he would be seen as an out-of-the-box hire, based on his lack of true GM experience.
Dec. 17: Jon Robinson, GM Candidate
The Jets announced their interview with Robinson, the former general manager of the Tennessee Titans. While running the Titans he hired coach Mike Vrabel and built a roster that took the Titans to the playoffs four times. While a scout with New England, he won two Super Bowl rings. He’s seen as a viable candidate and his ties to Vrabel are helpful, as the former Titans coach is seen as a prime candidate for the head-coaching job.
Dec. 16: Thomas Dimitroff, GM Candidate
New York announced its interview of Dimitroff, the former Atlanta Falcons GM who built an NFC champion during his 12 years with the Falcons, where he was also named NFL executive of the year twice. Since his departure from Atlanta, he helped found and became the CEO of SumerSports, a sports analytics firm. He has a scouting background and, like Robinson, won two Super Bowl rings with New England.