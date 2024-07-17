New York Jets Receive Bad News About All-Pro WR Trade Target
The New York Jets have been mentioned as potential destination for a wide receiver long-rumored to be up for trade, but it looks like the player may not be on the move after all.
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders organization has had a rocky few years, which led to many believe that Davante Adams would become available for trade.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared an update from Adams' agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Brauer, which may be disappointing for New York fans to hear:
"This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante [Adams] is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk - period."
Talks heated up to a new level after just a few days ago when Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers mentioned him on the golf course.
"I love Davante Adams. I can't wait to play with him again," said Rodgers with a pause before finishing his sentence.
Adams and Rodgers had become an elite quarterback-wide receiver duo with the Green Bay Packers, so it's no surprise to see at least one side contemplating a reunion.
In eight seasons together playing for Green Bay, the pair produced 622 catches for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Rodgers earned three MVP awards and seven Pro Bowl nods in that span while Adams earned two All-Pro first team honors and five Pro Bowls of his own. It's a very decorated partnership that would also make sense for the current makeup of New York's roster.
While it's never a bad idea to have as many viable receivers as possible, adding another one to the Jets room could be a necessity.
Garrett Wilson is the only bonafide star currently on the roster. Mike Williams can be very good, but faces consistency issues and is coming off of a major injury. Malachi Corley is a promising rookie, but was a third rounder player so having high expectations may be unfair.
The roster only gets thinner from there. Bringing in another elite wideout would do nothing but help Rodgers and the offense thrive, especially one that he has a great history with.
However, it looks like they may need to start considering other options with the 31-year-old receiver likely staying put in Las Vegas. He's maintained his streak of 1,000 yard seasons, but 2023 was his worst outing in a while. Maybe with another down year, he could finally look to be on the move once again.