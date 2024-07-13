Another Aaron Rodgers Doubter Unloads on Jets, Calls Coach 'An Idiot'
The New York Jets have gone all in on future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a prominent New York radio host is selling his Green & White stock as a result.
With Super Bowl expectations growing as training camp approaches, Rodgers has received a noticeable amount of media-generated criticism. Naysayers have been doubting the quarterback's ability to bounce back from Achilles surgery at 40 years old as well as questioning his offseason behavior.
WFAN morning shock jock Gregg Giannotti is the latest to take his shots as Rodgers and the Jets as talking heads scrape for content at this point in the summer. On Thursday's Boomer & Gio Show, which is nationally syndicated by CBS Sports Network, Gionnatti threw shade on Gang Green's Super Bowl probability.
"I had in my head last year that it could work and that they were at least going to go the AFC Championship Game. Now, I look this and I say you're' telling me that the New York Jets, who have had this unbelievably sad history ever since Super Bowl III, are going to get to the promised land with a 40-year old Aaron Rodgers — who almost ran for Vice President on an independent ticket with RFK Jr., who is coming off an Achilles injury, who went to Egypt during mandatory minicamp — with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator and Rob Saleh as his head coach? Nope, ain't happening. Sorry, guys, it ain't happening," ranted Gionnatti.
The riled-up radio host proceeded to cite Rodgers's age and the coaching staff's incompetence as reasons for his hot take.
"He is more distracted by things that aren't football than he's ever been in his career and that is indisputable. He's also coming off the most devastating injury he has ever had, which is indisputable. He is also older than he's ever been, which is indisputable. He also has an offensive coordinator that nobody thinks is a good one and everybody thinks is an idiot. What we've seen from Rob Saleh, is that he's not a good head coach," said Gionnatti.
Closing out his argument, Gionnatti suggests that Rodgers is no longer the same quarterback who won four NFL MVP awards with one coming as recently as 2021.
"The Aaron Rodgers that I thought we were getting is not the Aaron Rodgers that we're getting this year. It's a different physical and mental person. It just is," Gionnatti.
Currently contesting the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Rodgers remains a hot topic in the never-ending arena of NFL talk and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.