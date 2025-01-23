Aaron Glenn Calls Jets 'Home', Sends Message To Fans: 'Expect A Winning Team'
The New York Jets’ brand new head coach, Aaron Glenn, released a statement on Wednesday after his hiring was announced.
Glenn, who has worked as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator since 2021, was coveted as a head coach candidate by multiple NFL teams including the New Orleans Saints.
Luckily for New York, Glenn reportedly viewed the Jets job as his No. 1 choice, a preference likely tied to his playing days with Gang Green. Glenn’s opening statement as the Jets’ new head coach added credence to the notion that New York was his preferred landing spot all along.
“This place is special for me,” Glenn said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
“From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I'm thankful to Mr. Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that's working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of."
Among Glenn’s first orders of business will be appointing coordinators on both sides of the ball. Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Wilks has been floated as a possible DC under Glenn.
Glenn faces a tall task as head coach of a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010, but it feels like Glenn has the overwhelming support of the Jets fan base as he embarks on the quest to make New York relevant again.
Jets icon and Super Bowl MVP Joe Namath took to X on Wednesday to share his excitement about Glenn.
Former Jets head coach Bill Parcells also praised Glenn on Wednesday.
Does Aaron Rodgers feel stoked about the Glenn hiring enough to return to the Jets? We’ll know soon enough.
