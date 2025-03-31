Aaron Glenn Issues Firm Mandate As Jets Make Needed Cultural Overhaul
The New York Jets have been a lightning rod for controversy in recent years.
From every phase of the Aaron Rodgers era to controversial comments by owner Woody Johnson to the hoopla surrounding Haason Reddick, the Jets have generated far too much noise for a franchise that hasn't finished with a winning record since 2015. However, under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the Jets have flown under the radar this offseason while adding quality players who fit into the new culture.
And that's the point, according to Glenn.
"It is by design," he told reporters Monday at the NFL League Meetings, via the Jets' official website. "Listen, I'm just a huge believer in just moving in silence and you let things play out the way they need to play out. I think our staff has done a really good job of that just overall. Let's just make the moves we need to make. This doesn't need to be a big hoopla with what we're doing.
"We're just going to go about our business and coach these players and try to create an atmosphere for the players that's totally different than what they've probably been used to. And that's something I want to create just in general. What type of players we bring in the building and the building environment for the most part, but we want to move in silence man and just go about our business and go win some games. You don't win in the offseason anyway. I know everybody has these grades in free agency, they have draft grades and when you go back and look at them –-- it don't really mean crap. The only thing that makes a difference is what you do during the season."
Time will tell whether Glenn and Mougey can change things in New York. But they have a clear vision, one that could restore some level of respectability.
With that in mind, it's fair to wonder whether the Jets would be candidates for trades involving questionable culture fits, like receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
