What Jets Fans Must Know About Possible Brandon Aiyuk Trade As Rumors Swirl
Opinions are split on whether the Jets make sense as Brandon Aiyuk trade candidates. We recently advocated for the move, but you easily could argue against New York pursuing a trade for the expensive wideout, who's coming off a torn ACL.
However, if a Jets-Aiyuk trade is going to happen, it probably would happen by Tuesday. As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are nearing a key offseason deadline.
"49ers owe WR Brandon Aiyuk a $22.85 million bonus if he’s on their roster Tuesday, April 1," Schefter wrote on the X platform. "Once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off, and he would be expected to spend the 2025 season in San Francisco. So Tuesday looms as Aiyuk’s unofficial trade deadline, and no deal currently is expected by then."
The Niners aren't going to pay Aiyuk that roster bonus and then trade him. That wouldn't make any sense. If they're committed to moving the 27-year-old, they'll want to so before having to pay him an extra $22.85 million.
While Schefter played down the possibility of an Aiyuk trade, multiple reports indicate the 49ers want to trade the star receiver. Last Wednesday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered insight into the San Francisco's willingness to trade Aiyuk, who tore his ACL last October.
"Sources indicate that the 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk -- a terrific player who will certainly be motivated -- and there has been communication with several teams," Schultz wrote. "However, trading for Aiyuk's contract coming off an ACL injury is a tall order, and most believe it is unlikely.
"The timing here is crucial: Aiyuk has a guaranteed option bonus of nearly $23 million that triggers on April 1, making it harder to move him afterward. 'It would be a pretty big surprise for me,' a personnel director said."
Aiyuk remains one of the NFL's best receivers when healthy. He increased his yardage totals in each of his first four seasons, including a 2023 campaign that saw him rack up 75 catches, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns for the Niners.
If the Jets can add a player like that at a relative discount, they should think about it.
