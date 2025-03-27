Brandon Aiyuk To Jets? Why Past, Current Rumors Make Trade Feasible
On the surface, the Jets don't seem like viable candidates for a Brandon Aiyuk. They're entering a rebuild, need to pay Garrett Wilson, and have uncertainty at quarterback. Why would New York be in the market for an expensive diva receiver coming off a torn ACL?
Well, hear us out.
On Wednesday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered insight into the San Francisco 49ers' willingness to trade Aiyuk, who tore his ACL last October.
"Sources indicate that the 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk -- a terrific player who will certainly be motivated -- and there has been communication with several teams," Schultz wrote. "However, trading for Aiyuk's contract coming off an ACL injury is a tall order, and most believe it is unlikely.
"The timing here is crucial: Aiyuk has a guaranteed option bonus of nearly $23 million that triggers on April 1, making it harder to move him afterward. 'It would be a pretty big surprise for me,' a personnel director said.
Any Aiyuk trade could hinge on whether the 49ers are willing to absorb some of the remaining salary on the four-year, $120 million extension he signed last summer. And, with Wilson likely headed for a contract worth over $100 million, the Jets should think twice about adding another high-priced wideout to a locker room with other needs and looking to establish a new culture.
Still, if the 49ers eat some of the money and would accept, say, a third-round pick, New York shouldn't immediately dismiss an Aiyuk trade. The Jets still have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball and could surprise people this season if Justin Fields -- or even a rookie quarterback -- exceeds expectations.
Speaking of Fields, his potential connection to Aiyuk is worth mentioning.
Before Aiyuk signed his 49ers extension, he reportedly was committed to forcing a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who at the time had Fields as their top quarterback while Russell Wilson rehabbed an injury. There isn't any concrete reporting on whether playing with Fields factored into Aiyuk's interest in Pittsburgh, but it's not a stretch to assume he preferred a younger, more mobile quarterback to Wilson, who showed significant decline the previous season.
Still just 26 years old, Aiyuk remains one of the NFL's best receivers when healthy. He increased his yardage totals in each of his first four seasons, including a 2023 campaign that saw him rack up 75 catches, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns for the Niners.
If the Jets can add a player like that at a relative discount, they should think about it.
