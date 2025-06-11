Aaron Rodgers Accepts Shocking Role In Steelers Offense
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and it's since aged like fine wine. Rodgers has gone through quite a bit of drama between his time with the Jets and his recent signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But now that Rodgers is a member of the Steelers, it seems like that drama is going to end. The veteran has already been heavily involved with his new teammates since signing with the team. All the vibes around the Steel City have been positive.
But the biggest key for the Steelers has to do with Rodgers' relationship with rookie quarterback Will Howard. Early on during minicamp, it seems like Rodgers is ready to take over as Howard's mentor for the season.
“Will’s a good kid. Thought he looked good today. I’m going to be with him every single day and every single meeting. I’m going to help him out as much as I can," Rodgers said during Steelers minicamp.
If Rodgers' comments indicate how he's truly going to go about his business with Pittsburgh, the media owes the veteran quarterback an apology. There have been a lot of claims about Rodgers and his refusal to do what's best for the team. If he's willing to go out of his way to help the younger Pittsburgh quarterback, that would defeat this selfish ideology that's surrounded him.
It would also be incredibly important for the early development for Howard. To have such a talented and knowledgeable veteran take Howard under his wing could kickstart the young quarterback's career.
