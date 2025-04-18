Aaron Rodgers Addressed Playing Chances After Messy Jets Exit
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and turned their focus pretty quickly to Justin Fields when free agency opened.
It’s been a quiet few months since then but Rodgers broke his silence on Thursday while joining “The Pat McAfee Show.” If you haven’t seen his full interview yet, it’s certainly worth a watch. Rodgers was pretty in-depth and candid about his exit from the Jets.
That’s not all he talked about, though. Rodgers also discussed the possibility of playing in 2025.
He didn’t give a clear answer. On one hand, he said that he’s "open to anything and attached to nothing," but that retirement is a possibility.
"I wasn't stringing anyone along. I wasn't holding anyone hostage," Rodgers said. "I was honest from the jump about where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention.
"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life. And that's what I've told the coaches. There's still conversations that are being had. It's all been very honest lines of communication."
Over the course of the interview, he shared that he told teams that his price tag would be just $10 million if he were to play in 2025, which obviously could be a sign that he would be open to playing. But, Rodgers talked about how there’s something serious going on in his personal life which has his attention right now rather than football.
It’s going to be interesting to see what he ends up deciding to do. But, there’s currently no concrete decision.
